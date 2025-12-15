Blast Hit the Wall, Swept by Tacoma Stars

KENT, WA. - The Tacoma Stars entered their weekend double-header with a perfect 4-0-0 record all time against the Baltimore Blast. With a 3-2 win on Saturday, followed by an 8-6 victory on Sunday, Tacoma improved their dominance over Baltimore to six straight wins. Tacoma edged the Blast in the first one, but Baltimore hit the wall as they were frustrated by Tacoma's speed and passing on a big field.

The Stars conceded the first goal in each game and trailed 1-0 at halftime on Saturday. Eddie Na scored a power play goal midway through the third quarter to level the game at 1-1 with 8:46 to play in the frame.

Less than a minute into the fourth quarter, Jamael Cox buried a set piece under the cross bar to give the Stars a 2-1 advantage with 14:02. Less than a minute later, Jairo Guevara brought Baltimore back even at 2-2.

It was Nani Mendoza's second assist of the game, this time a flip-pass over the Blast defense to Mike Ramos, who one-timed a shot past the Baltimore keeper that proved to be the game-winner with 5:14 left to play in the game.

Despite catastrophic flooding which shut down several of the main roads leading to the accesso ShoWare Center, the Stars held their Teddy Bear Toss game to benefit the Toy Rescue Mission of Tacoma. The fans that were able to navigate the maze of detours to reach the arena donated many stuffed animals to a great cause.

They also saw the Blast exposed in the fourth quarter.

Tacoma jumped out to a 4-2 lead at the half and then the pace of the game increased. The Blast scored three consecutive goals to take a very temporary 5-4 lead with 9:02 remaining in the game.

28 seconds later, Logan Jones tied the score at 5-5 and from that point it was Tacoma's game to win.

Tyler John scored a pair of goals 26 seconds apart to put the Stars in front 7-5 with less than two minutes to play.

A sixth-attacker goal by Baltimore was answered less than a minute later by an empty net Jones goal to reach the 8-6 final.

