Major Arena Soccer League to Hold 2025 Fall Member's Meeting in Kansas City

Kansas City, Mo. - The Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) will convene its 2025 Fall Member's Meeting today, September 29, and Tuesday, September 30, in Kansas City, Missouri. The meetings will be hosted by the Kansas City Comets at the AC Hotel by Marriott Kansas City Downtown, a new partner of the Comets.

The two-day gathering will bring together team owners, executives, and league officials to focus on key initiatives shaping the future of indoor soccer. Discussion topics include:

- Updates on potential expansion groups and new market opportunities

- Announcements regarding new league and team sponsorship partners

- Progress on raising arena and broadcast standards across all clubs

- Planning for upcoming league events and initiatives

- Short- and long-term plans for the Texas Outlaws and Dallas Sidekicks, who will sit out the 2025-26 season

A working session is also scheduled to help finalize the 2025-26 MASL regular season schedule and playoff format.

"The Fall Member's Meeting is always a pivotal time for our league as we prepare for the season ahead," said Keith Tozer, MASL Commissioner. "Kansas City and the AC Hotel by Marriott, provides a perfect setting to continue building momentum, strengthening our standards, and expanding opportunities for our teams, partners, and fans."







