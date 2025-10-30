Comets Announce Exclusive Partnership with Key Cannabis

Kansas City Comets News Release







The Kansas City Comets are proud to announce a new exclusive partnership with Key Cannabis, the retail arm of Elevate Cannabis.

Key Cannabis is a locally founded, family-and-friend-owned company dedicated to making cannabis approachable, convenient, and community-driven. With several dispensary locations throughout the metro area, Key Cannabis provides a modern retail experience where Kansas Citians can trust they're getting clean, consistent, and craft-grown cannabis products cultivated right here in the Midwest.

"Key Cannabis is all about 'unlocking' connections with our customers, our community, and now with the KC Comets," said Deanna DiSalvo, Chief Brand Officer of Elevate Cannabis. "Partnering with another Kansas City original is a natural fit, and we're excited to elevate the game-day experience together."

The partnership brings together two brands that share a commitment to Kansas City pride, community engagement, and creating memorable experiences for fans and customers alike. Throughout the season, fans can expect to see unique ways to engage with Key Cannabis as the two organizations collaborate to highlight local businesses making a positive impact.

More information on the Comets' newest partner is available at keycannabis.com.







