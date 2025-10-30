Sockers Release Exciting 2025/26 Promotional Schedule

OCEANSIDE, CA - The San Diego Sockers today announced their promotional schedule for the 2025-26 Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) campaign. The 12-match home schedule begins on Friday, November 28, when the Sockers host the Empire Strykers at 7:30pm at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, and continues through the March 29th Fan Appreciation Day against the Kansas City Comets. Single-match tickets for all twelve home matches are available for purchase by visiting frontwavearena.com.

The Sockers' promotional schedule features a free giveaway item for all twelve matches, ten theme-game nights, and four specialty jerseys for the club to wear. In addition, four matches will be designated with special theme tickets, which bestow a separate gift item upon purchase. The action begins with the Home Opener on November 28, when the Empire Strykers make the first of three visits to Frontwave Arena. All fans in attendance will receive a Sockers T-shirt to commemorate the kickoff of the new campaign.

December sees San Diego home for a pair of fixtures, one before and one after the Christmas holiday. On Sunday, December 7, the Sockers host the Milwaukee Wave on Holiday Night, a 3:00pm kick at Frontwave Arena. All fans in attendance will receive a pair of Sockers socks, while those who purchase a special theme game ticket will receive a Sockers Ugly Christmas Sweater. The Sockers conclude the 2025 portion of their schedule by hosting the Tacoma Stars on Tuesday, December 30 at 7:00pm, with a Sockers ballcap giveaway.

With the Sockers on the road for most of January, fans will get only one chance to see them at home, on Saturday, January 3 against Empire when the Sockers host Military Night, presented by Kaiser Permanente. The club will wear special military-themed jerseys, while fans will receive a set of Sockers car flags. Those who purchase a Military Night theme game ticket can walk away with a Sockers-branded cooler.

The home schedule ramps up in the final two months of the MASL season, with four home matches in both February and March. On Sunday, February 1, it's Kids Day at Frontwave Arena as the Sockers take on the Tacoma Stars at 3:00pm. In addition to lots of kids and family-themed entertainment throughout the match, fans can go home with a Sockers friendship bracelet as the giveaway item. Saturday, February 7 brings Utica City FC to town for the always-popular Alumni Night at 7:00pm. The Sockers will be in a throwback kit for the match, Sockers alumni will gear up for the annual halftime Alumni Game, and fans will receive a Kraig Chiles bobblehead, honoring the Sockers' all-time leading scorer in his final season as an active player.

Sunday, February 15 is a 4:00pm kickoff between the Sockers and Empire Strykers on Community Night, highlighting heroes doing the daily work needed to keep our county strong. A Sockers scarf will be given away to all fans in attendance, regularly one of the most popular giveaways of the season. Also a yearly fan favorite, Star Wars Night takes place on Friday, February 27 against Tacoma at 7:30pm. Cosplayers will line the stands and the field, the Sockers will be in specialty Star Wars-themed kits, and all fans will receive glowing Lightsaber Thundersticks to smash together in support of the home team. In addition, fans who purchase a theme game ticket to Star Wars Night will go home with a Sockers co-branded Star Wars Night t-shirt.

The longtime rival Baltimore Blast make their only trip to Frontwave Arena on Sunday, March 8 for a 3:00pm kickoff, with fans receiving a Sockers-branded pair of sunglasses. On March 15, the Kansas City Comets make their first of two appearances in Oceanside during the month, taking on the Sockers at 4:00pm on Hispanic Heritage Night. The Sockers will be in a specialty kit for the match, and fans will receive a Sockers Lucha Libre mask. Those who purchase a theme game ticket for Hispanic Heritage Night will also go home with a special Sockers scarf.

The final two home matches of the regular season take place on Sunday, March 22, and Sunday, March 29. The St. Louis Ambush take on San Diego on the 22nd at 4:00pm for International Soccer Day, celebrating the upcoming 2026 World Cup as well as the spirit of international soccer competition, with giveaway vuvuzelas for the fans. The regular season concludes with Fan Appreciation Night against Kansas City on May 29th at 3:00 p.m., featuring a Kraig Chiles replica jersey giveaway for fans.

Season tickets for the 2025-26 MASL season at Frontwave Arena, as well as single-match tickets for all 12 regular-season home matches, are now available for purchase. Fans can visit frontwavearena.com or sdsockers.com for more information.







