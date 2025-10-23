Comets Sign Leo Acosta to 2-Year Extension

Published on October 23, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

KANSAS CITY, MO - The Kansas City Comets are excited to announce that all-star midfielder Leo Acosta has signed a two-year contract extension. As per team and league policies, the terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Acosta proved himself as a valued player with the Comets during his rookie season in 2023-24. He continued to prove himself during the 2024-25 season, becoming a league favorite as he was selected to the 2025 MASL All-Star Game via fan vote.

"I have a lot of belief in Leo," Comets head coach Stefan Stokic said. "He has the tools to be a difference-maker in this league - confident on the ball, creative in tight spaces, and full of energy that lifts everyone around him. He's eager to learn and compete, and I think he's ready to take the next step and make an immediate impact for us."

The 23-year-old sparked the Comets' interest in 2021 when shining on the field with the Chicago Mustangs of MASL 2, where he led the team with 20 goals and 5 assists playing for Comets great Dino Delevski. His skills continued into his rookie year as a Comet with 14 goals and 4 assists.

Before his time with the Comets, the West Chicago native played in the National Independent Soccer Association with Chicago House Athletic Club during the fall 2021 season. The 6-foot-1 midfielder has continued to progress to put in his all to becoming a more integral and coachable player.

"I'm happy to have re-signed with the Comets," Acosta said. "I'm excited for what the future holds and ready to get to work."

The anticipation for Acosta and the Comets will continue to build in the coming weeks for the 2025-26 season.







