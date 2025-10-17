Comets Sign Standout Forward Dominic Francis

Published on October 17, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets News Release







KANSAS CITY, MO - The Kansas City Comets are thrilled to announce the return of MASL veteran forward Dominic Francis on a three-year deal. As per team and league policies, the terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Francis returns to Kansas City, where he played for the 2021 season on loan from the Harrisburg Heat. During that brief stint with the Comets, Francis left an indelible mark with seven goals in the playoffs after four in the abbreviated regular season.

"I am beyond excited to be back in Kansas City," Francis said. "My first stint with this team started too late and ended too soon. There was unfinished business, and I'm back now to pick up where I left off to give my all to the fans, coaches, and the entire organization that has given me endless support throughout my Harrisburg years."

Francis brings nearly a decade of MASL experience, sharing in the Comets' vision as they both chase a Ron Newman Cup championship. Francis has compiled over 200 points from 149 goals and 63 assists through his MASL career.

A native of Huddersfield, England, Francis began his MASL journey with Harrisburg in 2016. After increasing his productivity over his first few years, Francis had a breakout season with 34 goals in 2019-20 as he scored on 44% of shots taken.

Most recently, Francis has continued to be impactful for the Heat over the past couple of seasons with back-to-back 20-goal seasons for the first time in his career. His 48-point tally in the 2023-24 season set a career high of 2.0 points per game.

"Signing Dom Francis is a statement," Comets head coach Stefan Stokic said. "His experience and professionalism set the standard for what we want in this organization. He's a veteran presence who will raise the level of everyone around him, and his ability to score in big moments gives us another dangerous weapon going forward."

Francis had been Harrisburg's leading goalscorer in each of the past five seasons, scoring more than 20% of the Heat's goals during that time. Prior to the MASL, Francis was a standout collegiate player at Genesee Community College in New York and Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania.

The Comets begin their new season at Cable Dahmer Arena on Saturday, Nov. 29. Fans can secure season tickets now at www.kccomets.com/seasontickets2526.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from October 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.