Strykers Announce 2025-26 MASL Regular Season Schedule

Ontario, Calif. - The Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) has unveiled the complete 2025-26 regular season schedules for all of its member clubs, confirming that the Empire Strykers will once again play 12 home games and 12 away games. Head Coach Onua Obasi's men are set to open their campaign on the road in late November and conclude their regular season with their home finale in late March.

Following the league's offseason restructuring, the MASL will feature a single-table format comprised of eight clubs meeting the league's enhanced operational and facility standards. The postseason format will be announced at a later date.

The Strykers' season opener will see them visit long-time rival San Diego Sockers on Friday, November 28, while the club's home opener at Ontario's Toyota Arena comes two weeks later on Friday, December 12, also against San Diego. Empire will wrap up its regular season and home slate on Sunday, March 29, against the St. Louis Ambush.

Over the course of the campaign, the Strykers will face the Sockers and the Tacoma Stars six and five times, respectively, continuing two of the league's most intense rivalries. Empire will meet St. Louis four times, Milwaukee three times, and Kansas City, Baltimore and Utica twice each. The Strykers will face every other MASL team in 2025-26.

