Nexxfield Named Official Turf Supplier of the MASL

Published on October 17, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) News Release







The Major Arena Soccer League is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with NexxField International as the official sports turf provider of the MASL.

Traditional carpet systems are made by manufacturing artificial surfaces in rolls that require special equipment for handling. The NexxField X-Gen E2 portable turf breaks from tradition by using a modular system, which is manufactured in ready-to-assemble panels that easily fit together using overlapping fastener linings. This creates a much safer portable turf system as compared to regular interlock panels or traditional heavy rolls.

The unique system's construction makes it the ideal conversion system for arenas, gymnasiums, and multi-purpose facilities. The E2 panel system's unique construction process is also perfect for portable and permanent outdoor use.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) as its official supplier says Frederic Vachon CEO of Nexxfield international. This collaboration is a major milestone for Nexxfield and a strong validation of our innovative portable, non-infill system.

At Nexxfield, our mission has always been to push the boundaries of sports surface technology, delivering solutions that combine performance, safety, and flexibility. Partnering with the MASL - the highest level of indoor soccer in North America - is a perfect match, and we look forward to supporting the league, its teams, and its athletes for years to come."

To learn more about NexxField's products visit https://nexxfield.com/







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from October 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.