Strykers to Attend Loma Linda Goal 4 Health

Published on October 31, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Empire Strykers News Release







We're back with our Premier Partner, Loma Linda University Children's Hospital, for the return of Goal 4 Health - an unforgettable morning of soccer, fun, and inspiration!

This Sunday, November 2, Empire Strykers players and coaches will lead 200 kids through drills, games, and giveaways - all to promote healthy, active living.

Goal 4 Health provides a safe, respectful, and family-friendly environment where kids and parents can develop meaningful, long-lasting connections through soccer. Its mission is to make organized sports accessible to families across the community while creating a space to learn, grow, and build stronger bonds together.

It offers teams for children ages 3-12 and a Ladies League for girls and women 13 and older. Participants from all backgrounds are welcome to connect through play, engage in healthy living activities, and thrive in a program built on Christian values, community, and fun

Don't miss this special day of fitness, family, and Strykers spirit.

Register for free at the button below!

https://lluh.smapply.us/prog/empire_strykers_youth_soccer_clinic/







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from October 31, 2025

Strykers to Attend Loma Linda Goal 4 Health - Empire Strykers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.