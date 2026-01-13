Empire Inks MASL and Pro Outdoor Veteran Qudus Lawal

Ontario, Calif. - The Empire Strykers of the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) have signed forward Qudus Lawal, a longtime veteran of both the MASL and the professional outdoor game, including at the highest level of the United Soccer Leagues (USL) and in topflights abroad. The 30-year-old has agreed terms with the club through the remainder of 2025-26, with plans to reevaluate the situation at the end of the season and the potential for a longer-term stay with the club.

"Qudus is very confident in possession and finds smart solutions under pressure," said Strykers Head Coach Onua Obasi. "He also brings a strong defensive work rate from his attacking position and has lots of experience in a range of environments. All those factors should be real assets for us."

Born in Agarawu and raised in Surulere Shitta, both located in Nigeria, Qudus Lawal came to the United States at a young age and developed an affinity for the country before moving permanently without his parents at just 14 years old, making Chicago his second home. While he was not initially playing soccer upon his arrival, the former youth prospect would return to the game as a kind of therapy following two dramatic events in his life.

Not long after witnessing one of his friends get fatally shot, Lawal stepped out of a building near an altercation and was himself struck in the leg by a bullet. In the aftermath, soccer became an outlet and a stabilizing force, helping him refocus and discover new objectives for his life.

The Nigerian American enjoyed a highly successful senior season at Chicago's Stephen Tyng Mather High School and also represented Chicago Fire Juniors as well as another elite youth club in Raiders FC. After graduating, he joined the Chicago Fire Academy and, following a successful trial, signed professionally with Seattle Sounders FC 2 of the USL top tier in 2015. He finished that season with league rivals Wilmington Hammerheads and remained with the side through 2016.

After a stint with Chicago-based RWB Adria, Lawal returned to the USL's highest level with Fresno FC in 2019, the organization's final year in existence. He subsequently dipped his toes into the MASL for the first time, making several appearances for the St. Louis Ambush during the 2019-20 season, which was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020, Lawal briefly competed in the USL Championship with San Diego Loyal SC, but he ultimately moved abroad for stints with KF Bylis and Haras El Hodoud SC, competing in the first divisions of Albania and Egypt, respectively.

The experienced forward returned to the indoor game with the Milwaukee Wave during the 2022-23 and 2024-25 seasons, with two USL League One campaigns for Central Valley Fuego FC sandwiched in between.

Over the course of his MASL career, Lawal has recorded 15 goals and five assists for 20 total points in 29 appearances. His most impactful stretch came during the 2022-23 campaign with Milwaukee, when he won the trust of Head Coach Giuliano Oliveira and became a key contributor. The third-year pro indoor player averaged nearly a point per game as the Wave finished atop the East and made a run to the conference final. In the playoffs, he bagged four goals and one assist in five appearances.

"It's an honor to represent the Strykers crest and the community," said Lawal. "I can express myself here and add excitement. My goal is simply to win and stay hungry. I've been around champions and organizations that demand professionalism and strong community engagement. I'm thrilled to bring that experience to the Empire."

