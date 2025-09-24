Capelli Sport Named Official Outfitter of Empire Strykers

Published on September 24, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Ontario, Calif. - The Empire Strykers of the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) today announced a three-year partnership with Capelli Sport, making the global sportswear brand the official and exclusive uniform, apparel and equipment provider for the Southern California-based club. The agreement, which kicks off with the 2025-26 season and runs through 2027-28, will outfit the entire organization, including players, coaches and select staff.

Capelli Sport, founded in 2011 by George Altirs and based in New York, has built its reputation on supplying high-quality kits, training apparel, footwear and gear, with a special focus on the beautiful game. Rooted in more than 30 years of experience through its parent company GMA Accessories, the brand operates across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia, serving amateur, youth and professional teams alike.

In addition to Empire and fellow MASL sides Kansas City Comets, Milwaukee Wave and Utica City FC, Capelli Sport equips USL Championship outfits Colorado Springs Switchbacks, Loudoun United FC and Rhode Island FC along with the national teams of Serbia and European top-flight clubs like Denmark's Viborg FF and Switzerland's Neuchâtel Xamax and Grasshopper Club Zürich. The company's athletic wear combines performance fabric innovation with functional design, aiming to deliver reliable quality on the field while giving teams a strong sense of style and identity.

Andrew Ross, Capelli's Director of U.S. Pro/Amateur and League Partnerships, said, "The Empire Strykers bring unmatched energy to the MASL with their fast-paced style of play and deep connection to the Inland Empire. At Capelli Sport, we're proud to provide world-class apparel and equipment that will support the Strykers as they continue to reimagine arena soccer for the modern era and deliver a premier sports entertainment experience for their fans."

Empire's Managing Partner Jeff Burum also shared his excitement about the partnership.

"We're thrilled to welcome Capelli to our family," said Burum. "Their commitment to quality, innovation and our wonderful sport aligns perfectly with our mission to bring top-notch indoor soccer and unforgettable memories to our loyal fans. Teaming up with such an elite brand ensures our players and coaches will have the best gear as we continue to grow our club and connect with the local community."

