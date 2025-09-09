Empire Adds MASL Veterans Chávez & Powell, TST Champ Dutra

Ontario, Calif. - The Empire Strykers of the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) today confirmed they have added a trio of versatile players to their 2025-26 roster. Midfielder Steven Chávez, defender Filipe Dutra and forward Ant Powell offer a wealth of small-sided experience, having competed in The Soccer Tournament (TST) and collectively totaling 144 MASL appearances. While Chávez and Dutra are signed through the 2028-29 season, Powell is under contract through 2027-28.

Midfielder Steven Chávez, 28, joins Empire after three seasons with league rivals Mesquite/Texas Outlaws, having amassed 28 of his 29 career attacking points during his breakout campaign in 2024-25, which also saw him set personal bests in appearances (24; career total: 37), goals (14), assists (14), and points per game (1.17).

A Texas native, Chávez starred at Arlington High School before continuing locally at Hill College and UT Tyler. During his college days, he also featured for Inocentes FC, with two more United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) sides to follow in Dallas Kicks SC and Villarreal North Texas. In 2024 and 2025, the shifty, technically gifted attacker played for Villarreal CF in TST, one of the world's most prestigious small-sided competitions, which features former global stars, top MASL talent, and a winner-take-all prize pot of one million dollars.

"I'm excited to be joining the Strykers family," said Chávez. "My goals are to win championships and to help the team in any way I can. I look forward to giving my best every time I step on the field."

Forward Ant Powell, 29, is a seven-year MASL veteran who has spent the majority of his career with the Dallas Sidekicks, setting a career high in points per game last season with 0.93. So far, he has totaled 35 goals and 25 assists in 77 appearances in the league, earning a call-up to U.S. futsal national team camp in the process.

Originally from the Fort Worth, Texas, area, Powell came up through local youth clubs Odyssey SC and Solar SC before representing Fossil Ridge High School and the academy of MLS side FC Dallas. He went on to play for Hill College, Dallas City FC of the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL), and Cleburne FC of the Premier Development League (PDL) before heading overseas, where he suited up for Iceland's Þór Akureyri and Sweden's Säffle FF.

After returning stateside, the attacker competed alongside fellow Empire signee Steven Chávez for UPSL outfit Inocentes FC, and then broke into the MASL with the Dallas Sidekicks in 2018. Following brief stints with Fort Worth Vaqueros (NPSL) and the Mesquite Outlaws (now Texas Outlaws), Powell rejoined the Sidekicks in 2021 and spent five more seasons with the club while also representing Denton Diablos (NPSL) from 2023 to 2025 and Villarreal CF with Chávez in TST 2024.

"I'm thrilled and grateful to be joining such a great club and look forward to meeting the players and coaches," said the Texas native. "I want to be a great teammate, consistently make the game-day roster, compete for the trophy, and surpass my stats from last season."

Defender Filipe Dutra, 26, hails from Minas Gerais, Brazil, and moved to Connecticut at 11 years old. As a teenager, he played locally for Naugatuck Youth Soccer, Connecticut Rush and Naugatuck High School. Dutra later featured for Boston City FC in the NPSL and Newtown Pride FC in the Connecticut Soccer League (CSL) before competing for Western Connecticut State University in 2022 and 2023.

Prior to his second college campaign, Dutra won the inaugural edition of TST with Newtown, playing under current Strykers Head Coach Onua Obasi. He returned to the team for TST 2024 before joining Steven Chávez and Villarreal CF for this year's edition.

"I'm excited to live out a lifelong dream," said the 6'4" defender. "Joining Empire is a huge chance to be part of something bigger. I'm determined to learn the indoor game, adapt quickly, and play my best to help the team compete for a championship."

Onua Obasi offered his perspective on his club's latest signings.

"We couldn't be more excited to have these three coming on board," said the reigning MASL Coach of the Year. "Steven Chávez is extremely dynamic. He combines elite dribbling and shooting with excellent one-on-one ability on both sides of the ball. Filipe Dutra is an imposing figure who adds key defensive skills to our backline along with his sheer size and strength. Anthony Powell brings a lot of experience and the potential to be one of the best target forwards in our league. I can't wait to start working with each of them."

