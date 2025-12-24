Strykers' Palmer Earns Second Defensive Player of the Week Nod

Ontario, Calif. - The Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) has recognized Empire Strykers defender Robert Palmer for his standout play during week 4 of the regular season, naming the Jamaican MASL Defensive Player of the Week. Palmer snags the award for the second time in 2025-26 and despite his team suffering two agonizingly close defeats. The Strykers captain stood out on attack in Friday's game against the visiting St. Louis Ambush and away to the Tacoma Stars less than 24 hours later.

In the 5-4 home loss to St. Louis, Robert Palmer recorded a goal, an assist and two blocks, followed by two helpers and two blocks in the 3-2 defeat at Tacoma. Each of the two matches saw the 36-year-old scrape a shot off the Empire goal line with the netminder already beaten.

Kansas City's Phillip Ejimadu was named MASL Goalkeeper of the Week, and Milwaukee's Alex Sanchez received MASL Offensive Player of the Week honors.

With the Strykers leading 1-0 in the opening period of their meeting with the Ambush, St. Louis pushed for the equalizer on a power play. When Daniel Torrealba cut inside from the left and sent a shot past backstop Brian Orozco that seemed destined for the right-side netting, Palmer kept it out with a last-ditch intervention, having instinctively positioned himself behind Orozco. Unfortunately for the home side, the blocked ball fell right to Will Eskay, who redirected it inside the left post.

When Empire earned a power play of its own with under five seconds left in the quarter, most at Ontario's Toyota Arena no doubt expected the numerical advantage to play out in the second period. Instead, Ali Somow stung the gloves of the 'keeper straight from the restart and saw teammate Palmer make it 2-1 by burying the rebound with less than two seconds left on the clock. Late in the match, Robert Palmer then added his assist on a Somow netter that cut the hosts' deficit to 5-3.

Trailing 2-0 early in their matchup with the Stars, the Strykers had backline anchor Palmer to thank for not falling behind by three, as the veteran blocked the ball off the line on a wide-open Eddie Na attempt that had made it past netminder Orozco. Empire would cut its deficit in half before the end of the opening period, Orozco collecting a pass by Palmer and sprinting across the midfield line before releasing a wicked long-range drive that took a deflection and left backstop Luis Birrueta without a chance.

Defender Palmer would double his assists total very late in the contest, as he picked out goalscorer Justin Stinson on the left. Stinson's right-footed bullet into the near-side upper ninety caught Birrueta by surprise and gave the Strykers a bit of hope at 3-2 down with 37 seconds left to play.

Robert Palmer and company travel to face the Milwaukee Wave on New Year's Eve. The club's next home game is a rematch with the Tacoma Stars on Thursday, January 8. Information on Empire Strykers season tickets may be found here. Single-game tickets to all matches at Toyota Arena are available.







