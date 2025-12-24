Comets Announce Roster Updates

The Kansas City Comets have announced three roster updates going into Week 5 of the season.

The Comets have activated forward Junior Kazeem, who was previously on injured reserve after sustaining an injury that held him out of the opening portion of the season. Kazeem returns to the active roster hoping to build from his most productive season as a Comet last season, contributing seven points from four goals and three assists.

The Comets have also made a pair of defensive changes, placing Erik Pereira on injured reserve and releasing Stefan Mijatovic.

The Comets return home to face the St. Louis Ambush on Saturday, Dec. 27, with kickoff inside Cable Dahmer Arena slated for 6 p.m.







