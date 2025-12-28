Comets Crowned I-70 Series Champions for Fourth Straight Year

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Comets lifted the I-70 Series Cup in front of their home fans on Saturday evening, defeating the St. Louis Ambush 9-6 at Cable Dahmer Arena.

The victory moved the Comets to 4-0 in the series, clinching the six-game series outright with two games to spare. The Comets have now won the series four consecutive years, posting a record of 17-4 against the Ambush the past four seasons.

Saturday's victory provided some offensive satisfaction following a disappointing output in last week's 3-2 shootout win. Less than a week after scoring just twice in 70 minutes, Comets stars Zach Reget and Rian Marques combined for 7 points, with each scoring a hat trick.

"My job's to put the ball in the back of the net," Reget said. "The team rolls when me and Rian (Marques) do that. When we're rolling, the team's rolling, so we've just got to be consistent."

The Ambush opened the scoring through Will Eskay late in the first quarter, but the Comets answered quickly - a theme that continued to play out throughout the night. Marques' first of the night came with 11 seconds remaining in the first quarter to tie it up at 1-1, scooping in a pass off a restart.

The Comets took the lead through Reget's opener 16 seconds into the second quarter, but Daniel Torrealba equalized for the visitors less than a minute later. Then, the Comets created some separation when Marques and Reget each added scores to put the Comets ahead 4-2 at halftime.

Leo Acosta stretched the Comets' lead to three with a tremendous individual effort, driving past two defenders before sending a third to fall as he sent his shot into the net to make it 5-2. STL did show fight, closing the gap back to two before Reget completed his hat trick to make it 6-3 going into the fourth quarter.

St. Louis got back within two early in the final frame, which Dom Francis answered with his seventh goal this season. That rotation followed twice more, with Lesia Thetsane getting on the scoresheet and Marques slamming the door shut to finish off his hat trick in the final minutes on a power play.

The Comets' win improved their record to 6-2-0, retaining their spot at the top of the MASL standings with 16 points. The Ambush fell to 2-3-1 on the season, sitting fifth with 6 points.

"For us to win four straight against any team is huge," Comets head coach Stefan Stokic said. "St. Louis has done a good job. They've changed the way they play; they're a transition team. They were playing with a lot of confidence, but I think tonight we showed why we are the team we are."

The Comets continue their four-game slate with the Ambush on Dec. 31, when the Comets look to continue their tradition of winning in St. Louis on New Year's Eve. Both teams will finish the slate on Sunday, Jan. 4, with one final I-70 Series matchup at Cable Dahmer Arena. Tickets for the final I-70 Series Cup matchup this season are available at kccomets.com/tickets.

SCORING SUMMARY

QUARTER GOALS PENALTIES

1ST STL Eskay (Torrealba) 13:26; KC Marques (Thetsane) 14:49. None.

2ND KC Reget (Ramirez) - 0:16; STL Torrealba 1:12; KC Marques (Lenis) 9:27; KC Reget (Ramirez) 9:53. KC Stokic (yc - dissent) 14:02.

3RD KC Acosta (Vandegriffe) 4:16; STL Martinez (Torrealba) 11:46 PP; KC Reget (Thetsane) 12:41 PP. KC Stokic (yc - dissent) 8:00; KC Hollimon (bc - boarding) 10:05; STL Druhe (bc - contact above shoulders) 12:22.

4TH STL Michud (Chakounte) 1:58; KC Francis (Reget) 3:48; STL Falsone (Michaud) 5:52; KC Thetsane (Acosta) 7:34; STL Eskay (Briggs) 8:51; KC Marques (Flores) 12:32. STL Torrealba (bc - four fouls in a half) 11:03.

GAME STATS

STATISTIC COMETS ST. LOUIS

SHOTS 37 33

BLOCKS 14 11

FOULS 15 17

PENALTY MINUTES 2 4

POWER PLAY 2/2 1/1

Attendance - 4,763







