St. Louis Ambush Fall Short in Duel with Comets

Published on December 27, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Louis Ambush News Release









St. Louis Ambush forward Triston Austin (right) vs. the Kansas City Comets

Independence, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush lost 9-6 to the Kansas City Comets Saturday at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri. The loss dropped the Ambush to 2-3-1 (wins-losses-overtime losses) on the season, while the first-place Comets improved to 6-2-0.

The Ambush got on the board in the thirteenth minute of the first quarter when Jeff Michaud sent a long pass in the direction of Daniel Torrealba, who let the ball go through to Will Eskay, who sent a long rocket into the corner of the net. In the final minute of the period, Kansas City leveled the score on a restart when Rian Marques scored off a pass from Ignacio Flores.

The Comets took a 2-1 lead when Zach Reget put the ball in the left corner of the net just 16 seconds into the second period. St. Louis answered in the second minute when Torrealba put a shot between a Comets defender and goalkeeper Phillip Ejimadu to make it a 2-2 game. Kansas City took a 4-2 lead with two goals in the tenth minute. Marques notched his second of the evening, followed 16 seconds later by Reget's second. At halftime, the home side enjoyed a two-goal advantage.

The Comets continued to build on their lead in the fifth minute of the third frame on a goal from Leonardo Acosta, for a 5-2 score. The Ambush went on a power play in the eleventh minute when DeBray Holliman earned a blue card for boarding. The visitors made good on the opportunity when Torrealba sent a pass across the penalty area to Randy Martinez, who tapped it in, making the score 5-3. The Comets got a power play of their own in the thirteenth minute when St. Louis' Zach Druhe was sent to the sin bin for contact above the shoulder. They wasted no time capitalizing on the advantage when Reget completed the hat trick with his power play goal, giving the home team a 6-3 lead thqt held until the period elapsed.

St. Louis shaved the lead to 6-4 in the second minute of the fourth quarter when Jeff Michaud took a pass from Axel Chakounte and took a shot that deflected off Ejimadu's leg and into the net. Kansas City got one back (7-4) on a restart in the fourth minute when Ambush goalkeeper Paulo Nascimento made a save but was unable to get control of the ball, which found the foot of Dominic Francis, who put his shot on target before Paulo could get back in position. The back-and-forth continued when St. Louis' Mario Falsone went on a run and took a long pass from Michaud and found the back of the net to make it 7-5. The Comets came back again in the eighth minute on Lesia Thestane's tally to again take a three-goal lead. William Eskay got his second of the duel in the ninth minute to again bring the Ambush within two of the Comets (8-6). In the twelfth minute, the Comets got another power play when Torrealba committed his fourth foul of the half and was sent to the sin bin. The man advantage worked to their advantage as Marques completed the hat trick, making it a 9-6 game with less than three minutes remaining. Kanas City killed the clock and sealed the victory.

The game got chippy several times. Referees handed out 16 fouls to the Ambush and 15 to the Comets. Kansas City collected two yellow cards and one blue, while St. Louis earned two blue cards. Given the number of times these two teams are squaring off within a short period of time and the cross-state rivalry that already exists, the intensity is not surprising. And they meet again in the next two games, so more fierce action is likely to be in store.

Saturday's contest was the second of four consecutive games between the Ambush and Comets. Next, action moves to The Family Arena in St. Charles, when the Ambush host the Comets on New Year's Eve, Wednesday, December 31, 2025 at 3:05 p.m. CT. The final game in the season series between Kansas City and St. Louis is next Sunday, January 4, 2026 at 4:05 p.m. CT. at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence.

Ambush season, group and single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are now on sale. Call the Ambush office at 636-477-6363 for more information. Fans can stay current on all Ambush news by visiting the team's official website, stlambush.com and on social media outlets.

