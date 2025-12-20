Late Strykers' Rally Falls Short in 5-4 Home Loss to Ambush

Ontario, Calif. - The Empire Strykers rallied late on Friday night but ended up suffering a disappointing 5-4 defeat to the visiting St. Louis Ambush. Coming off a shocking upset win over the Milwaukee Wave, the Ambush continued its momentum at Toyota Arena, riding standout performances by goalkeeper Paulo Nascimento and defenders Robert Williamson and Jeff Michaud to victory.While Nascimento recorded the assist on his side's game winner along with an impressive .813 save percentage, Williamson and Michaud each bagged a brace.

For Empire, backline anchor Robert Palmer enjoyed an excellent performance on attack, as he contributed a goal and an assist in the match. Palmer and company held the game's first two leads but gave up four consecutive goals over the course of a 33-minute span starting in the second period.

The Strykers jumped on top early, Isaak Somow providing an assist off the boards to Justin Stinson, who was somewhat lucky to find the net after his initial attempt had gone off the underside of the crossbar. With Empire repeatedly pushing its goalkeeper into the attack, the home side was nearly punished for the aggressive approach, James Togbah just barely missing the unguarded net on a turnover and an attempt from inside his own half.

Strykers netminder Brian Orozco subsequently produced a pair of back-to-back saves on a St. Louis power play, twice going airborne to tip over two dangerous attempts by the Ambush. However, the Guatemalan American was left helpless slightly deeper into the numerical handicap, as Will Eskay leveled the score at 1-1.

When the home side earned a power play of its own with under five seconds left in the quarter, the crowd at Toyota Arena no doubt expected for the advantage to play out in the second period. Instead, new Strykers midfielder Ali Somow collected his first helper in his first appearance for the new club, stinging the gloves of the 'keeper straight from the restart and seeing teammate Robert Palmer bury the rebound with less than two seconds left on the clock.

Ali Somow's maiden MASL helper came on the same day that his signing had been announced by the Empire organization. The 24-year-old is the brother of Strykers forward Isaak Somow.

The visitors from Missouri leveled the score again early in the second quarter, kicking off their series of four straight netters. Jeff Michaud bagged the equalizer and Daniel Torrealba the assist on a clinical counterattack. The hosts nearly reclaimed their lead shortly before intermission, as Isaak Somow rattled the right post on a one on one with the goalkeeper. The Kenya and New York State native nearly benefited from a stroke of luck, as he reentered the field at the conclusion of an Ambush power play and had the ball fall right to his feet with no one but backstop Nascimento in front of him.

Instead of Empire again jumping in front, St. Louis would grab its first lead after the halftime break, pouncing on a sloppy giveaway in the back as Daniel Torrealba picked out Jeff Michaud for 3-2. The away side would double its advantage before the end of the third period, with Williamson roofing his powerful first-time hit on a layoff by Larsen Rogers.

The Ambush scored the game winner in the final period. Defender Williamson completed his brace by running onto a deft ball over the top by netminder Paulo Nascimento, muscling off Alan Perez, and sending an exquisite finish inside the left upright.

Trailing 5-2, the Strykers refused to give up and were rewarded with two late goals that gave the home fans some hope. After Isaak Somo fired home on a helper by Palmer, Steven Chávez found Mounir Alami, who sent a determined finish under the bar from a tight angle on the right. Both goals came with Empire sacrificing its goalkeeper in favor of a sixth attacker.

In the end, the hosts ran out of time but packed the momentum of consecutive tallies into their suitcases for tomorrow's trip to Kent, Washington, where they will look to bounce back against the in-form Tacoma Stars. The Strykers' next home game is another clash with Tacoma on January 8, 2026.







