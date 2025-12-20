Comets Set for Game 3 of I-70 Series

The Kansas City Comets plan to clinch a share of the I-70 Series Cup, presented by Success on the Spectrum, when they visit the St. Louis Ambush on Sunday, Dec. 21. The game kicks off a slate of four consecutive matchups between the two sides, with the I-70 Series champion being decided by Jan. 4.

The Comets have not lost a season series to the Ambush since 2019-20. Winners of 14 of the last 18 contests in the series, the Comets hope to take another step towards completing their first season sweep of St. Louis since 2016-17.

To do so, the Comets will have to end the MASL's longest active winning run. The Ambush are tied with the Tacoma Stars on a two-game winning streak after knocking off the Milwaukee Wave and Empire Strykers within the last week.

The Comets come into their first single-game weekend of the season well-rested, looking to improve their 3-1-0 road record this season. They already lead the six-game season series 2-0 - a third consecutive victory would secure a share of the title once again after taking the series 4-1 last year.

The Comets opened the season with a pair of victories against St. Louis, starting with a 7-3 road win on Nov. 28 before winning 8-3 the next night in Kansas City. The Comets showcased some depth and a variety of goalscoring threats over both nights.

Defeats cast a shadow over the Comets to open the previous two weeks, losing in Baltimore and at home against Milwaukee, but the Comets followed up both defeats with a pair of wins in Utica to give them an early 4-2-0 record.

The forward trio of Rian Marques, Zach Reget and Dom Francis have all shown well with each earning an MASL Offensive Player of the Week honor already. Christian Anderaos has also been a major contributor, averaging 1.5 points per game for a total of nine.

Defender Stefan Mijatovic will be out for Sunday's contest as he serves a one-game suspension as a result of the findings from the MASL Discipline Review Committee. The Comets may also be without Rian Marques and Erik Pereira, who are questionable, while Chad Vandegriffe, Ramone Palmer, Marcel Berry, Nathan Durdle and Lesia Thetsane are all probable.

The Comets are 34-11-5 all-time in MASL meetings against the Ambush, posting a record of 15-6-5 on the road. Kansas City has won three straight at Family Arena and has taken at least a point from Family Arena each of the last eight trips.

St. Louis Ambush

The Ambush enter Sunday's contest with a head full of steam following an overtime victory against Milwaukee and, most recently, claiming a 5-4 road win against Empire on Friday.

After opening the season with back-to-back defeats to the Comets, the Ambush now have consecutive wins to battle back to .500 ahead of Sunday's contest.

Second-year midfielder Daniel Torrealba has been a big addition for the Ambush, already scoring five times in four games since signing over the offseason from the Texas Outlaws. Duduca Carvalho and Jeff Michaud have also contributed five points each while goalkeeper Paulo Nascimento has posted a 2-2 record with 45 saves, in addition to assisting the game-winning goal against Empire to Robert Williamson.

The Ambush are aiming to earn at least a share of the season series for the first time since 2021-22.

St. Louis will be without Dom Haggard (concussion protocol) and James Thomas (thigh). Zach Druhe (ankle), who missed Friday's game, and James Togbah (hip), who did play in Empire, are listed as probable for this weekend.

Both teams will meet again for the fourth game of the series on Saturday, Dec. 27, at Cable Dahmer Arena. Get your tickets now for that matchup at kccomets.com/tickets.







