Comets Explode Past Utica City FC

Published on December 14, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

The Kansas City Comets unleashed a vicious offensive attack to strike down Utica City FC 11-5 on Sunday afternoon at Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, New York.

The Comets supplied a perfect response to Friday's defeat, scoring on nearly 40% of their shots to get a third road win of the season as Zach Reget led the way with his first hat trick of the season. Second-year goalkeeper Julio Coronado picked up his first career win with 13 saves, also registering his first assist in just his second career start.

While the final score made the game appear lopsided, the Comets had to work from behind multiple times. Utica City scored the opening goal 64 seconds into the contest, but the Comets eventually responded when Stefan Mijatovic scored from a restart before Guerrero Pino scored his first of the season.

Utica City managed to find the equalizer before the first quarter concluded, eventually taking its second lead of the day 53 seconds into the second quarter. From then on, the Comets showed what their lethal offense - even without leading scorer Rian Marques - was capable of.

The Comets pulled level through a wallascora from Reget to Dominic Francis before Reget scored his first to make it 4-3 to the visitors. Mikey Lenis threaded the needle on a give-and-go to Reget, who made it 5-3 before a Christian Anderaos wallascora made it 6-3 at halftime.

Anderaos scored again 3:41 into the third period, as an aggressive clearance from Coronado flipped the field for Mijatovic to find Anderaos for the Brazilian's sixth goal this season. The Comets scored their sixth straight when Leo Acosta forced a turnover in the Comets' defensive half and took it himself, making it 8-3.

All efforts from Utica City FC to get back into the game were dealt with by the Comets. UCFC cut the deficit back to four goals twice, but Reget completed his hat trick and the Comets killed a penalty before a pair of empty-net goals for Marcel Berry extended the lead out to six.

The three points from the Comets put them at 11 points with a 4-2-0 record, leading the MASL standings after three weeks. Utica City remains winless from their opening two games, sitting at the bottom of the table.

The Comets now start a four-game set against the St. Louis Ambush, hoping to clinch a share of the I-70 Series on Dec. 21 when they visit their cross-state rivals. The Comets hope to hoist the cup in front of their home fans against the Ambush on Saturday, Dec. 27. Tickets for that matchup are available at kccomets.com/tickets.

SCORING SUMMARY

QUARTER GOALS PENALTIES

1ST UC Pinal 1:04; KC Mijatovic 7:25; KC Pino (Francis) 11:01; UC Shelier (Spurr) 11:56. None.

2ND UC Ahmadi (Pinal) 0:53; KC Francis (Reget) 6:04; KC Reget 8:09; KC Reget (Lenis) 8:38; KC Anderaos (Francis) 12:47. None.

3RD KC Anderaos (Mijatovic) 3:41; KC Acosta 5:22; UC Pinal (Spurr) 9:02; KC Reget (Coronado) 11:06; UC Stephens (Pinal) 14:08. None.

4TH KC Berry (Anderaos) vs 6 attackers 10:44; KC Berry vs 6 attackers 13:11. KC Mijatovic (bc - tripping) 2:38; KC Acosta (bc - too many men) 14:40.

GAME STATS

STATISTIC COMETS UTICA CITY

SHOTS 28 21

BLOCKS 3 4

FOULS 15 18

PENALTY MINUTES 2 0

POWER PLAY 0/0 0/2

Attendance - 2,614







