St. Louis Ambush Pull off Dramatic Overtime Win

Published on December 14, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Louis Ambush defend against the Milwaukee Wave

St. Charles, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush pulled off a dramatic 7-6 overtime victory over the Milwaukee Wave Sunday at The Family Arena. The win improved the Ambush to 1-2-0 on the young season, while Milwaukee dropped to 2-0-1.

In the first minute of the contest, Milwaukee went on a power play when St. Louis was assessed a blue card for too many men on the field but the Ambush successfully killed the penalty The Ambush got on the board first when a shot by Mario Falsone hit the crossbar and found the foot of Colin O'Keefe, who put it in the net. The home team took a 2-0 lead when Duduca Carvalho scored just over a minute later. Max Ferdinand got one back for Milwaukee with his goal in the eighth minute to make it 2-1, which would remain unchanged for the remainder of the first quarter.

The equalizer for Milwaukee came in the ninth minute of the second period when Oscar Flores was able to get a shot into the open portion of the goal after Ambush goalkeeper Paulo Nascimento had made a save that pulled him to one side. St. Louis regained the lead in the eleventh minute of the quarter when Will Eskay scored off a long passs from John Gates. In the final minute of the quarter, the Ambush defense left a dangerous Ian Bennett unmarked, a costly error that resulted in a goal and a 3-3 score at halftime.

Each team scored in the seventh minute of the third frame, with Daniel Torrealba putting the ball in the net for the Ambush and Bennett notching his second of the afternoon for Milwaukee. In the tenth minute, the Wave took their first lead of the match (5-4) on Max Ludwig's unassisted tally.

The Ambush drew even (5-5) n the second minute of the fourth quarter when O'Keefe posted his second goal of the match, assisted by Randy Martinez. St. Louis took a 6-5 lead in the tenth minute when Wave goalkeeper William Banahene was down after making a save and Jeff Michaud was able to put the ball in the open space for the go-ahead goal. Milwaukee tied the game once again (6-6) when Bennett completed the hat trick with a restart goal with less than two minutes left on the clock. Regulation time ran out for both teams, sending the duel into sudden-death overtime.

At 1:35 of overtime, Torrealba managed a shot that threaded the needle through Wave players and goalkeeper Banahene to kiss the net and secure the win for the Ambush.

Next for the Ambush is a trip to California to battle the Empire Strykers at the Toyota Arena in Ontario next Friday, December 19, 2025 at 9:05 p.m. CST. The next Ambush home game is slated for next Sunday, December 21 at 3:05 p.m. CST when the Missouri rival Kansas City Comets invade The Family Arena.

