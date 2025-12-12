St. Louis Ambush Acquire Midfielder Randy Martinez

Published on December 12, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Louis Ambush News Release







St. Charles, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush have acquired midfielder Randy Martinez from the Empire Strykers for cash considerations, the teams announced today.

The 2025-26 season is Martinez' third in the Major Arena Soccer League. He played two seasons from 2023 to 2025 with the Strykers. In 36 career MASL games, Martinez tallied eight goals, eight assists and blocked 19 opposing shots.

Martinez spent his collegiate college career at Marymount California University in Rancho Palos Verdes, California and played high school soccer at Byron P. Steele High School in Cibolo, Texas.

Randy was born in Fontana, California and has lived in both California and Texas.

Ambush co-owner and head coach Jeff Locker said, "Randy has played both midfield and defense during his career and we believe he has the attributes to help our team succeed."

Martinez said, "I'm excited for this new chapter in my life and would like to thank the Ambush organization for believing in me and bringing me here. I'm looking forward to working with my new teammates and playing in front of the Ambush fans. My decision to come here was simple, it meant choosing growth over comfort, I came here to chase the best version of myself."

The Ambush are back in action Sunday, December 14 when they host the Milwaukee Wave at 2:05 p.m. CT at The Family Arena.

Season, group and single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are now on sale. Call the Ambush office at 636-477-6363 for more information. Fans can stay current on all Ambush news by visiting the team's official website, stlambush.com and on social media outlets.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from December 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.