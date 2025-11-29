Ambush Fall to Comets in Home Opener

Published on November 28, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Louis Ambush midfielder Lucas Almeida (right) vs. the Kansas City Comets

St. Charles, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush dropped their home opener to the Kansas City Comets 7-3 at The Family Arena on Friday.

Kansas City drew first blood just over a minute into the match when Lesia Thetsane beat Ambush goalkeeper Paulo Nascimento. The Ambush nailed an equaizer on a restart when Lucas Almeida sent a pass to Duduca, who found the back of the net to make it 1-1 contest. Under a minute later, Christian Anderaos scored to take the lead back for the Comets. St. Louis went on a power play in the thirteenth minute when Kansas City's Marcel Berry was sent off for a reckless tackle. The home team made good on the opportunity when Daniel Torrealba scored on a restart to knot the score 2-2.

Half a minute into the second quarter, Kansas City's Lucas Sousa earned a red card and was removed from the match when he elbowed Torrealba in the face. The second period remained scoreless until the final two minutes, when goals from Jacob Garza and Anderaos gave the visitors a 4-2 lead at halftime.

In the fourteenth minute of the third quarter, the Comets went on a power play when St. Louis' Rob Williamson was blue carded for boarding. The third frame elapsed with neither team posting a goal and sending the duel into the final stanza with Kansas City enjoying a 4-2 lead.

Kansas City built on the lead in the fifth minute of the fourth quarter when Zach Reget scored on a shot from outside the arc that eluded a diving Nascimento. St. Louis got one back in the fourteenth minute when Jeff Michaud sent a long pass to Raphael Araujo, who put his shot on target to make it a 5-3 game. The Comets would get one more when Nascimento was sent to the sin bin for a handball, and Dominic Francis scored on the penalty shot against backup keeper Tomas Gomez. Reget would score another against Gomez in the final minute, sealing the 7-3 final for the Comets.

There won't be much time for either team to relax or regroup as they both journey across the state for a rematch kicking off in less than 24 hours. The Comets host the Ambush in Kansas City's home opener Saturday, November 29, 2025 at 6:05 p.m CT at the Cable Dahmer Arena in independence, Missouri.

