St. Louis Ambush Drop Second Straight to Kansas City

Published on November 29, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Louis Ambush News Release









St. Louis Ambush goalkeeper Paulo Nascimento snags the ball vs. the Kansas City Comets

Independence, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush lost 8-3 to the Kansas City Comets Saturday at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence. It marks the second loss to Kansas City in two days. The Comets start the young season 2-0, while the Ambush drop to 0-2.

The first quarter remained scoreless until the thirteen minute mark when Kansas City's Zach Reget buried a ball that came off the wall after a shot by Guerrero Pino.

The second frame didn't take as long for the home team to find the back of the net, as Rian Marques scored in the second minute of the period to give the Comets a 2-0 lead. Marques and Reget combined again for Kansas City's third tally when Marques sent a pass to Reget, who shot from inside the arc. Ambush goalkeeper Paulo Nascimento got a foot on the ball but it deflected into the net. The teams departed the field for halftime with the Comets having shut out the Ambush 3-0 in the first half.

St. Louis got on the board in the sixth minute of the third period on an unassisted tally from Daniel Torrealba, but Kansas City wouldn't wait long to answer as Christian Anderaos scored 34 seconds later for a 4-1 Comets lead. St. Louis got a penalty kick in the sixth minute when Kansas City's Guerrero Pino was called for a handball. Duduca Carvalho took the penalty kick for the Ambush and beat Comets goalkeeper Philip Ejimadu with a strong shot to cut the Comets' lead to 4-2. With nine seconds remaining, Nathan Durdle got off a shot to the upper right corner of the goal to give Kansas City a 5-2 lead heading into the final frame.

In the first minute of the fourth quarter, Torrealba notched his second unassisted goal of the match to shave the deficit to 5-3. The Comets answered to make it 6-3 in the fifth minute when Marques scored his second of the game off a pass from Henry Ramirez. Anderaos went on a breakaway in the ninth minute and got off a shot that beat Nascimento to make it 7-3. David Stankovic scored an inadvertent goal in the eleventh minute when a Lesia Thestane shot deflected off Stankovic to increase Kansas City's lead to 8-3 and those numbers would remain unchanged until the final buzzer.

St. Louis has two weeks to get the train back on the tracks before their next duel. The Ambush return home to The Family Arena when they host the Milwaukee Wave on Sunday, December 14, 2025 at 2:05 p.m. CST.

