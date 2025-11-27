St. Louis Ambush Kick off New Season Friday against Rival Comets

Published on November 27, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Louis Ambush News Release







St. Charles, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush kick off their 2025-26 Major Arena Soccer League season when they host the Missouri rival Kansas City Comets on Black Friday, November 28, 2025 at 5:05 p.m. at The Family Arena in St. Charles.

The Ambush are coming off a 2024-25 season that saw them go 3-9-0 in the first half, then rebound to post an 8-3-1 record in the second half. The Comets went 15-7-2 in the regular season. Both teams earned a playoff berth and both lost in their single-elimination matches. The Ambush fell to the Chihuahua Savage and the Comets lost to the Milwaukee Wave. In head-to-head competition last season, the Comets enjoyed a 4-0-1 advantage over the Ambush, something St. Louis is aiming to change in the new season.

The Ambush return to action with most of their roster core from last season intact. Top scorers Duduca Carvalho, William Eskay, Lucas Almeida and James Thomas are among the returning veterans, along with goalkeeper Paulo Nascimento.

Familiar faces returning for Kansas City include Rian Marques (although he won't see action on Friday due to a one-game suspension from last season), Zach Reget, Ignacio Flores and Leonardo Acosta, along with goalkeepers Nicolau Neto and Phillip Ejimadu.

As always, games between these cross-state rivals are intense and action-packed and more of the same is in store when the rivalry resumes on Black Friday at The Family Arena.

Following Friday's Home Opener, the Ambush and Comets go at it again the next evening when they square off for Kansas City's home opener on November 29 at 6:05 p.m. CT at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence.

Season, group and single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are now on sale. Call the Ambush office at 636-477-6363 for more information. Fans can stay current on all Ambush news by visiting the team's official website, stlambush.com and on social media outlets.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from November 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.