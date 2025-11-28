Comets Open Season with I-70 Series Showdowns

Published on November 27, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets News Release







The Kansas City Comets kick off the 2025-26 MASL season with a bang this weekend as they open the 2025-26 I-70 Series presented by Success on the Spectrum with a home-and-home slate against the St. Louis Ambush.

The season starts away on Black Friday with the Comets visiting the Family Arena to face the St. Louis Ambush in the season opener at 5 p.m. The Comets' home opener comes Saturday evening at Cable Dahmer Arena with a 6 p.m. kickoff.

For the Comets, it's a chance to exorcise the ghosts of last season's first-round playoff flameout, an injury-plagued end to the season. They return this season with improved health and have assembled one of the league's most formidable rosters.

Reigning All-MASL First Team forward Rian Marques returns after a blistering 44-point campaign (24 goals, 20 assists), now joined by lethal import Dom Francis, a former Harrisburg Heat marksman who has notched over 150 career goals and dazzled on loan with the Comets back in 2021. Fellow All-Star Zach Reget is also back healthy and prepared to replicate what he produced in the 2023-24 season as the league's leading scorer.

The Comets' midfield got a boost from the addition of David Stankovic, who lit up with the Texas Outlaws for 15 goals as a rookie last year, and Marcel Berry, a speedy midfielder who is back from long-term injury. The midfield duo of Henry Ramirez and Lucas Sousa also returns with Leo Acosta entering his third year.

Defensively, it's business as usual with MASL Defender of the Year Chad Vandegriffe anchoring with his league-leading 81 blocks in 2024-25. Captain Nacho Flores brings a renewed fire to a unit that returns All-MASL Second Team defender Guerrero Pino and All-MASL First Team goalkeeper Phillip Ejimadu.

The Comets will be without Junior Kazeem (AC joint) while Stefan Mijatovic (hamstring) and Joe Wainwright (knee) are both doubtful. Rian Marques (suspension) will also miss Friday's opener from a red card carrying over from last season, but the Brazilian forward will be available for Saturday's home opener.

The Opponent

Across the field, the Ambush are hoping to turn the tables in what has been an era of I-70 dominance from the Comets, who have taken the series each of the past three seasons. The Comets have won 13 of the last 16 meetings, with each of the three defeats coming in overtime.

After returning to the playoffs last season, the Ambush hope to build on how they finished the 2024-25 campaign. They won five of their final six regular-season games last season, outscoring opponents 53-38 to sneak in as the No. 8 seed in the playoffs.

STL returns some key players, including leading scorers Duduca Carvalho, William Eskay, and reigning passmaster winner Lucas Almeida, who dished out 24 assists last year. Defenders Christian Briggs and Raphael Araujo are back as well, with former Comet defender James Togbah also rejoining the Ambush over the offseason.

The Ambush could be without James Thomas (leg) and Briggs (leg), who are both listed as questionable. The Ambush debut of former Utica City FC forward Keaton Woods (leg) could come this weekend as he is listed as probable alongside Colin O'Keefe (leg) and Araujo (foot).

Tickets for the Comets' home opener on Saturday evening at Cable Dahmer Arena are available at kccomets.com/tickets. Fans can grab a magnet schedule as they enter Cable Dahmer Arena on Saturday.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from November 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.