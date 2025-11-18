Comets Re-Sign Midfielder Joe Wainwright

KANSAS CITY, MO - The Kansas City Comets have signed midfielder Joe Wainwright to a contract for the 2025-26 season. As per team and league policies, the terms of the deal with the dangerous attacker were not disclosed.

Wainwright is back for another year to build off what he showcased towards the end of his rookie campaign last season, scoring three goals in the final three games of the season.

"Buzzing to sign another year with the team and can't wait for the season," Wainwright said. "I've learnt a lot from my first season and I'm ready for this upcoming one. We have a great team and are going to do great things."

The 6-foot-4 midfielder made his MASL debut on Feb. 2 in a 7-3 home win against the Harrisburg Heat. After getting another opportunity on March 21, he took full advantage by scoring the first two goals of his career against the Tacoma Stars before scoring for a third time on March 30 against the Baltimore Blast.

"Joe is so dangerous on the ball," Comets head coach Stefan Stokic said. "He's confident going forward and creates problems for defenders every time he steps on the field. Having him back gives us another weapon in attack."

Wainwright previously played collegiately at the NCAA DII level with Rogers State University in Claremore, Oklahoma after an NAIA stint with William Penn University in Oskaloosa, Iowa. He also gained experience playing locally with Sunflower State FC and Santa Fe Wanderers before spending time in USL League Two with Coachella FC.

A native of Manchester, England, the 25-year-old attended Parrenhorn High School, where he played soccer and ran cross country before becoming the captain of the soccer team at Holy Cross.

Wainwright will continue his preseason preparations with the Comets ahead of the 2025-26 season. Tickets to see the Comets' home opener against the St. Louis Ambush on Sept. 29 are available at kccomets.com/tickets.







