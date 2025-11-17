St. Louis Ambush to Retire Mark Moser's Number

St. Charles, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush will retire the number of St. Louis indoor soccer icon and Hall-of-Famer Mark Moser on February 7, 2026 at The Family Arena. The Ambush host the Tacoma Stars at 6:05 p.m. that night and the ceremony will feature the unveiling of a banner with Moser's number 15 at halftime..

Moser was a prolific scorer during a 12-season career - 10 of them with a St. Louis team. In 339 regular-season games, he posted 512 goals and added 172 assists. He also appeared in the playoffs during 10 different seasons. In 65 postseason games, he tallied 110 goals and 29 assists,

Moser's career-best season was 1994-95, when he led the original Ambush franchise to the NPSL Championship; St. Louis' first and only professional soccer championship. He scored 89 goals and added 26 assists in 40 regular-season games. Moser didn't slow down in the postseason, contributing 29 goals and seven assists in 11 playoff games that culminated with a four-game sweep of the Harrisburg Heat in the championship series. His performance that season earned him team MVP and All-League honors.

Moser's professional career kicked off with the Dayton Dynamo (AISL), Memphis Rogues (AISL) and Indiana Kick (AISL). In 1990, Mark came home to St. Louis to join the St. Louis Storm (MISL), followed by seven seasons with the original St. Louis Ambush (NPSL) and two seasons with a reboot of the Steamers in the WISL. He was a five-time All-Star and a member of the 1986 US team at the Futsal World Championships in Segovia, Spain. In 2023, Mark joined an elite group when he was inducted into the St. Louis Soccer Hall of Fame.

A north St. Louis County native, Mark Moser played prep soccer at Riverview Gardens High School. He played club soccer at Norco Soccer Club. His collegiate career was spent at Lewis and Clark Community College and Sangamon State University in Springfield, now known as the University of Illinois - Springfield. He was recognized as a four-time All-American during his collegiate career and helped lead Sangamon State to an NAIA National Championship in 1986.

Moser has spent the last 27 years as sales manager at KTRS radio, hosts the weekly St. Louis Soccer radio program, and has been a regular fill-in color commentator for the current Ambush franchise's webcasts.

Moser said, "I am extremely humbled and grateful to receive this honor and want to thank the Ambush and especially all the amazing teammates that helped me over the years of my career."

The Ambush will kick off their 13th season when they host the Missouri rival Kansas City Comets at The Family Arena on Black Friday, November 28.







