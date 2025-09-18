St. Louis Ambush Sign Goalkeeper Tomas Gomez

St. Charles, Missouri - Goalkeeper Tomas Gomez is the newest member of the St. Louis Ambush. Gomez was signed to a two-year deal, the team announced today.

Gomez was born in Mexico, but grew up locally in Webster Groves. Although the 2025-26 season will be his first in the Major Arena Soccer League, Gomez brings extensive experience at various levels of the outdoor soccer pyramid. He has spent time with the San Jose Earthquakes (MLS), Rochester Rhinos (USL Championship), Saint Louis FC (USL Championship), Pittsburgh Riverhounds (USL Championship), Sacramento Republic (USL Championship) and Real Salt Lake (MLS).

Prior to turning pro, Gomez played four years of collegiate soccer at Georgetown University. He spent his high school years playing at Webster Groves High School. Gomez discovered soccer at age three and in his youth played club soccer with the Gateway Strikers and St. Louis Scott Gallagher.

Ambush General Manager Donnie Alberty said, "Tomas Gomez brings a wealth of experience at the outdoor level and we feel his talent and experience will transition well to the indoor game."

Tomas said, "I am excited about playing for the Ambush and helping them bring a MASL title back to Saint Louis. It's going to be awesome being able to play again in my hometown in front of family and friends. I look forward to getting out there with the guys and pushing to make a run this season!"

