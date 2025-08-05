St. Louis Ambush Bring Back Veteran Defender James Togbah

August 5, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Charles, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush have signed veteran defender James Togbah through the 2026-27 season, the team announced today.

Togbah, a native of Monrovia, Liberia, is a veteran of seven seasons in the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL). He played two seasons with the Kansas City Comets from 2017-19, then the 2019-20 season with Utica City FC before returning to Kansas City from 2020 to 2023. He played with the Ambush for the 2023-24 season. In 101 career MASL regular season games, Togbah compiled 39 goals, 18 assists and 60 blocked shots.

Ambush co-owner and head coach Jeff Locker said, "We liked what we saw from James two years ago and are pleased he's returning to the fold for the coming season. He's a proven player who knows the league and we expect him to again be a valuable addition to our team."

Togbah said, "I am extremely excited to be back in St. Louis and am very blessed to have another opportunity to play this beautiful game and with such amazing organization."

The Ambush will kick off their 13th season when they take the field for their home opener at The Family Arena on Black Friday, November 28. Fans can stay current on all Ambush news by visiting the team's official website, stlambush.com and on social media outlets.







