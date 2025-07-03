St. Louis Ambush Re-Sign Defender Williamson to Two-Year Deal

July 3, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Charles, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush have signed defender Robert Williamson through the 2026-27 season, the team announced today.

Williamson joined the Ambush via a trade with the Milwaukee Wave on February 21, 2025. He finished the 2024-25 season with St. Louis, compiling eight goals, four assists and 13 blocked shots in eight appearances with the team.

The 2025-26 season will be Williamson's fifth in the Major Arena Soccer League. In 93 regular season MASL games, Williamson's career numbers are 22 goals, nine assists and 120 blocked opponent shots. Williamson played three seasons with the Harrisburg Heat from 2021 to 2024, then split the 2024-25 season between Milwaukee and St. Louis.

Williamson hails from Fishkill, New York. He attended and played college soccer at Buffalo State College. Williamson was a two time All-Conference and two time All-Region player (2017, 2018). Robert was awarded Hube Coyer Most Outstanding Career for Buffalo State Athletics. He has also played outdoor for FC Buffalo in the NPSL. In 2021, he was awarded All-Midwest Conference Best XI and All-Midwest Region. Robert also played pro outdoor soccer in the NISA for the Flower City Union.

Ambush co-owner and head coach Jeff Locker said, "Rob joined us late and wasted no time contributing to the team's second half turnaround last season. We look forward to more of the same the next two seasons."

Williamson expressed his excitement at rejoining the Ambush saying, "I am very excited to re-sign for the St. Louis Ambush and continuing to build on a very strong finish to last season which resulted in a playoff finish. I know the organization deserves that to be the minimum standard and I will give everything that I have to help make sure that standard is achieved. I am grateful for the organization's trust and belief in what I bring to the table, and I'll make sure to repay that trust every day by working my tail off to achieve the success the organization deserves. Ambush Nation and Family Arena, so you soon!"

