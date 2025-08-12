St. Louis Ambush Sign Forward/Midfielder Daniel Torrealba

August 12, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Louis Ambush News Release







St. Charles, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush have come to terms with forward/midfielder Daniel Torrealba through the 2027-28 season, the team announced today.

Torrealba is coming off a respectable rookie season that saw him average just over a point a game (10 goals and five assists in 14 games) with the Texas Outlaws. Daniel hails from San Cristobal-Tachira, Venezuela, where he started playing youth soccer at the age of ten.

Ambush co-owner and head coach Jeff Locker said, "Daniel Torrealba showed a lot of potential last season, generating offense on a team that scored the fewest goals in the league. He is still developing in the indoor game and has the talent to be an impact player."

Torrealba said, "I am excited and ready to give my all on the turf for my new family, and I look forward to the challenges we will face and all that we will accomplish. But most importantly, I am ready for this new chapter in my life. Let's go Ambush!"

The Ambush will kick off their 13th season when they take the field for their home opener at The Family Arena on Black Friday, November 28. Fans can stay current on all Ambush news by visiting the team's official website, stlambush.com and on social media outlets.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from August 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.