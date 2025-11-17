Kevin Crow Elected to National Soccer Hall of Fame

OCEANSIDE, CA - The San Diego Sockers congratulate one of the greatest to ever put on their uniform, defender Kevin Crow, for his election to the National Soccer Hall of Fame. Elected on the Veteran Ballot, Crow will enter the National Soccer Hall of Fame in Frisco, Texas, in a ceremony set for May 1, 2026.

A two-time collegiate All-American at San Diego State, Kevin Crow spent his entire 14-year professional soccer career with the San Diego Sockers, performing both outdoors and indoors while the club was part of the North American Soccer League (NASL). He won eight championships indoors with the Sockers, claiming the final NASL indoor title in 1984, before starring for the MISL side that won seven championships in eight years from 1985-92. During that time span, Crow was named MISL Defender of the Year five times, and to the All-MISL First Team six times. By the time Crow retired after the 1996 CISL season, he had totaled 83 goals and 93 assists in 433 indoor matches, adding 26 goals and 33 assists in 118 playoff contests.

"We couldn't be happier or prouder as an organization to see Kevin Crow take his rightful spot in the National Soccer Hall of Fame," said Sockers owner and head coach Phil Salvagio, "I had the pleasure of playing with Kevin toward the end of his career and know the outstanding player and person. We are thrilled to celebrate his election."

Crow has had his number 12 long-retired by the Sockers organization decades ago, and the club will celebrate his election to the NSHOF at a to-be-determined home match during the 2025-26 season.

In addition to his outstanding indoor career, Kevin Crow made 12 appearances for the U.S. Men's National Team, and played in the 1984 and 1988 Summer Olympic Games. Now serving as the technical director for the Pleasanton Ballistic United Soccer Club, the 64-year-old Crow has returned to Sockers alumni nights the past two seasons.

The San Diego Sockers begin their 2025-26 Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) regular season on Friday, November 28, when they host the Empire Strykers at Frontwave Arena for a 7:35pm kickoff.







