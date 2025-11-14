Xavier Snaer-Williams Signs Extension; Loaned to Utica City FC

San Diego Sockers goalkeeper Xavier Snaer-Williams

OCEANSIDE, CA - The San Diego Sockers today announced the signing of goalkeeper Xavier Snaer-Williams to a three-year contract extension, keeping him with the organization through the 2027-28 Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) season. Subsequently, the club came to terms on a loan agreement with Utica City FC that will allow Snaer-Williams to play for Utica in the 2025-26 MASL campaign.

"The Sockers view Xavier as a critical part of our future, and we are excited to have him in the organization for the next three seasons," said Sockers general manager Chiky Luna. "Given our current goalkeeping situation, there wasn't going to be a good enough chance for Xavier to play here in 2025-26. We're happy to have come to a mutually beneficial arrangement with UCFC, and we look forward to tracking Xavier's development this season."

"We're excited to bring Xavier to Utica on loan," said Utica City FC General Manager Tommy Tanner. "Xavier is a talented goalkeeper who's proven himself when the opportunities have come in San Diego. We're confident he'll make an immediate impact both on and off the field."

Snaer-Williams, 26, has spent the last four seasons as the backup goalkeeper to Boris Pardo in San Diego. During the 2024-25 season, Xavier posted a career-best record of 7-1 over the course of ten appearances and five starts in net, with a career high of 400 minutes played. He posted a goals-against average of 4.95 with a save percentage of .714, numbers commensurate to his career totals of a 15-3 win-loss record, 4.99 GAA and .710 SV%.

The Sockers over the summer announced the signing of five-time MASL Goalkeeper of the Year Chris Toth to a three-year contract. Toth will combine with Pardo to form the most decorated goalkeeping combo in MASL history, with a combined eight Goalkeeper of the Year awards between the pair. Pardo, 41, announced over the summer a future transition into a goalkeeper coaching role with the Sockers.

San Diego begins their 2025-26 campaign with the home opener on Friday, November 28 against the Empire Strykers. Full season and single-match tickets are available for purchase for the entire season by visiting frontwaverarena.com.

