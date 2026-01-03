Sockers Sign Trio of Midfielders

OCEANSIDE, CA - The San Diego Sockers today announced the signings of midfielders Andrew Estrella, Adrian Reyes, and Marcel Sanchez to Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) contracts for the 2025-26 season. As per league and club policy, terms of the deals will not be announced. In corresponding moves, the Sockers placed defender Ben Ramin (back), midfielder/defender Luis "Peewee" Ortega (achilles), and defender Matt Hurlow (foot) on the Injured Reserve list.

Estrella, 26, attended and played soccer at La Jolla High before moving on to Cuyamaca College. The San Diego native moved on to the UPSL with Eastlake Soccer and competitive tournament play before joining the Sockers on trial. He will wear jersey number 36 when he makes his debut.

Reyes, 25, grew up crossing the border in San Diego and Tijuana and attended Eastlake High School and Southwestern College. A graduate of the Nomads academy, Reyes went from his scholastic play to NPSL with Albion Pros, before heading out on trial with SD Huesca in Spain, and also for clubs in Estonia and Sweden. Reyes will wear jersey number 32 when he makes his debut.

Sanchez, 18, has been training with the Sockers on trial and has a chance to make his season debut once he returns from an injury taken during training. A graduate of the 619 Futsal program run by Sockers president Sean Bowers, Sanchez has featured at Del Norte High School and Miramar College, and excelled for his youth club City SC. He will wear jersey number 19 when he makes his debut.

The San Diego Sockers are in search of their 17th major indoor soccer championship during the 2025-26 MASL season. The club hosts Empire Strykers on Saturday, January 3 before heading on a six-match road trip that will keep them out of San Diego for the remainder of the month. Tickets are available to home matches by visiting frontwaverarena.com or sdsockers.com.







