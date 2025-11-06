Luiz Morales Signs Five-Year Extension

OCEANSIDE, CA - The San Diego Sockers today announced the signing of midfielder Luiz Morales to a five-year contract extension in the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL). The deal will cover the 2025-26 through 2029-30 MASL campaigns. As per club and league policy, terms of the contract will not be announced.

"The Sockers consider Luiz to be an important part of this club's present as well as its future," said Sockers general manager Miguel "Chiky" Luna of the agreement, "Already in four seasons he has proven himself as a top scorer in our league, and we think he is just beginning to scratch the surface of the player he can be in future seasons."

Morales, who turned 26 in October, came to the Sockers prior to the 2024-25 season in a trade with the Texas Outlaws along with fellow midfielder Sebastian Mendez. He made an immediate impression with seven goals in his first three matches played, including the overtime game-winner against Utica City FC in the first-ever home match at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside. For the 2024-25 season overall, Morales finished with (18-5#) points in 16 matches played, adding four goals in five playoff matches to help the Sockers to the Ron Newman Cup Finals. In 66 career appearances over four seasons, Morales has netted 89 goals with 30 assists for 119 career points.

Luiz was named MASL Newcomer of the Year after his rookie season with the Dallas Sidekicks, in which he scored 22 goals in 17 matches. Morales' career-high for goals is 26, set in the 2023-24 season with the Texas Outlaws. He is a standing member of the U.S. Futsal Men's National Team, and also appeared in the 2024-25 Kings League for Team USA in the KWC Nations competition, scoring five goals with an assist in three matches.

The San Diego Sockers, winner of sixteen professional indoor soccer championships from 1982 to 2022 and the longest winning streak in U.S. professional team sports history (48 straight wins from 2010-13), reached their third Ron Newman Cup Final in the 2020s last season, falling in three games to the three-time defending champion Chihuahua Savage. The Sockers will open their second season at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside on November 28 against the Empire Strykers. Season membership and single-match tickets, and more information can be found at frontwavearena.com or sdsockers.com.

