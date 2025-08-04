Defender Ben Ramin Re-Signs

San Diego Sockers defender Ben Ramin (right)

OCEANSIDE, CA - The San Diego Sockers today announced the signing of defender Ben Ramin to a three-year contract extension covering the 2027-28 Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) season. As per league and club policy, the terms of the deal will not be announced.

"Ben has solidified our defender position and we are thrilled to have worked out a contract extension to bring him back," said general manager Chiky Luna, "He brings size and skill to our back line and is a tremendous positive influence in the room with our players."

"I'm looking forward to the season and getting it going in another pursuit of a championship," said Ramin of the decision to stay.

Ramin, who will turn 32 later this month, will play his tenth MASL season and third in San Diego during the 2025-26 campaign. During the 2024-25 season, Ramin led the Sockers with a career-high 37 blocked shots over 17 matches played, also contributing three assists on offense. During his 155-match MASL career, Ramin has scored 35 goals, with a career-best of 11 while with the Syracuse Silver Knights in 2017-18. He has blocked 178 shots in his career, which spans Syracuse (two seasons), Utica City FC (three seasons), and Milwaukee Wave (two seasons). Ramin joined the Sockers during the 2021 COVID season and was part of the club's Ron Newman Cup championship side.

A native of Baldwinsville, New York, Ramin played collegiate soccer at Syracuse University as well as the University of New Hampshire before joining the Syracuse Silver Knights in 2016. His brother, Jonathan, works in the MASL front office as Deputy Commissioner of the league.

The San Diego Sockers, winners of sixteen professional indoor soccer championships from 1982 to 2022 and the longest winning streak in U.S. professional team sports history (48 straight wins from 2010-13), reached their third Ron Newman Cup Final in the 2020s last season, falling in three games to the three-time defending champion Chihuahua Savage. The Sockers will open their second season at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside in the winter, with full schedule details to come closer to the fall. Season ticket inquiries and more information can be found at frontwavearena.com or sdsockers.com.

