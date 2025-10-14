San Diego Sockers Youth Soccer Club Introduced to North County

OCEANSIDE, CA - The San Diego Sockers, Cardiff Soccer League, and RSF Attack today announced the expansion of a partnership, in which the Cardiff Sockers youth soccer club will be joined by Rancho Santa Fe Attack and renamed the San Diego Sockers Youth Club. The new partnership aims to create the most robust opportunities for player growth and development, in the tradition of a positive soccer environment that both clubs have embraced.

"We, the Sockers organization, are very happy and excited about this new opportunity to grow within our community," said Sockers general manager Chiky Luna. "We are excited to welcome all of our new members to our Sockers family, and together, we will grow into a stronger family. We are also happy to welcome back one of the leaders of this project, Nate Hetherington, back into the Sockers family, where he belongs."

Nate responds, "We are extremely happy to be joining the San Diego Sockers family. With this relationship, our players will have unique access to the long-standing legacy of the club and the chance to model their development after one of the most successful indoor teams in history. By learning from the pros, we gain an understanding of the technical and tactical advantages of the small-sided game. These skills translate directly to the outdoor game-empowering youth players to become more confident, creative, and effective on the ball. We are excited for what is to come."

Under the terms of the agreement, the CSL and RSF competitive clubs will change their name to San Diego Sockers, and will be re-branded as such in their kits and apparel. Players in the new program will have opportunities to visit and scrimmage on the Sockers' professional training and athletic facilities, attend San Diego Sockers games with complementary tickets from the club, and utilize access and support from past and current pro players who understand the experience of playing soccer from the youth to high school to college to pro levels.

Cardiff Sockers Executive Director, Kraig Chiles, shares, "We are incredibly excited to welcome RSF Attack. This collaboration is more than just a union of teams and coaches-it's a celebration of culture, community, and shared passion for the beautiful game. Together, we'll create opportunities for growth, unity, and lasting impact both on and off the field. I'm proud to see the community grow stronger and more vibrant as we join forces to inspire the next generation of players."







