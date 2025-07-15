Chris Toth Returns Home

July 15, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

San Diego Sockers News Release









Goalkeeper Chris Toth with the Tacoma Stars

(San Diego Sockers, Credit: Ryan Young) Goalkeeper Chris Toth with the Tacoma Stars(San Diego Sockers, Credit: Ryan Young)

The San Diego Sockers have agreed to terms on a three-year contract with free agent goalkeeper Chris Toth, covering the 2027-28 MASL season. As per league and team policy, terms of the deal will not be released.

The five-time and back-to-back reigning MASL Goalkeeper of the Year, Toth, a Fallbrook native and the son of Sockers Hall of Famer Zoltan Toth, returns to his original team where he debuted in the 2010-11 season. Toth spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Sockers, posting a 69-17 record between the PASL and MASL. He won his first two MASL Goalkeeper of the Year awards with the Sockers in 2016-17 and 2017-18, and was a three-time PASL champion.

"I'm very happy to be back home," said Toth of his return to San Diego, "This is the place where my indoor soccer journey began and where I lifted three championship trophies. It's an honor to wear the same jersey under which my father's number is retired."

"This isn't just a return, it's the closing of a meaningful chapter. Finishing my career in my hometown feels right, and I'm here to make it count. Being home with my family and sharing these moments with them at games makes it even more special. My goal is to bring long-term success to San Diego, starting now. We've got a stacked roster, and I'm ready to give everything I've got to help take us to the top."

Toth, 35, will begin his 17th season of professional soccer in 2025-26. He carries a 134-72 lifetime record through the PASL and MASL, and ranks third in MASL history with 107 wins. Toth is the MASL's all-time leader in saves (2,429), games played (186), and save percentage (.736). Chris spent the past two seasons with the Tacoma Stars, winning MASL Goalkeeper of the Year each season. He posted a 22-11-4 record with Tacoma and led the MASL with a .752 save percentage in 2024-25. Toth is one of two keepers in MASL history with over 10,000 career minutes, joining now-Sockers teammate Boris Pardo, and is the only player in league history to win Goalkeeper of the Year with three different teams (San Diego, Ontario, Tacoma).

A native of San Diego who grew up in North County's Fallbrook, Toth has earned 104 caps as the starting goalkeeper for the U.S. Beach Soccer Men's National Team, including 11 World Cup appearances and nine times being named a Top 50 Global Beach Soccer Player. He has worked for thirteen seasons as the goalkeeper coach for the Cardiff Sockers program.

The San Diego Sockers, winners of sixteen professional indoor soccer championships from 1982 to 2022 and the longest winning streak in U.S. professional team sports history (48 straight wins from 2010-13), reached their third Ron Newman Cup Final in the 2020s last season, falling in three games to the three-time defending champion Chihuahua Savage. The Sockers will open their second season at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside in the winter, with full schedule details to come closer to the fall. Season ticket inquiries and more information can be found at frontwavearena.com or sdsockers.com.

Images from this story







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from July 15, 2025

Chris Toth Returns Home - San Diego Sockers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.