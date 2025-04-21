Chihuahua Wins Twice for Cup

CHIHUAHUA, MEXICO - The Chihuahua Savage used home-field advantage to secure their third consecutive MASL Ron Newman Cup on Sunday night at Corner Sport Arena with a dominant 6-0 win in the Knockout Game after winning Match Two 10-6 to force the third and deciding game.

Jaime Alejandro Romero hit the side-netting with a rocket shot at 5:30 to begin their run of three goals in a span of 2:33. Pedro Castaneda and Cesar Ruiz added the other two scores.

The Savage added three more tallies to finish the scoring.

Match Two started well for the visitors in Corner Sport Arena. San Diego had tallied the first goal in each playoff game this season, and the trend continued as Ruggles opened the scoring at 3:44 with a one-touch goal from inside the arc off a Luiz Morales pass. The defender has a three-game goal streak, while Morales has points in four consecutive matches. Leonardo De Oliveira put the Sockers up 2-0 with a beautiful unassisted marker at 8:42 for his third of the postseason. Chihuahua cut the lead in half on a quick counterattack started by goalkeeper Diego Reynosa's outlet pass to League MVP Jorge Rios, who slotted his shot to the far corner at 11:35. San Diego answered immediately with a Mitchell Cardenas tally seven seconds later, with the helper going to Sergio Mendez. The first period ended with San Diego leading 3-1.

Chihuahua controlled the early part of the second period and took advantage with a Roman Ramireez "wallacora" goal off the pass from Pedro Castaneda at 3:09. The Sockers again achieved a two-goal margin when Kraig Chiles laid off a free-kick pass from the top of the arc to De Oliveira for a blast from the side that hit under the crossbar and down into the goal. The 4-2 goal came 1:17 after the Savage score. Chiles is on a three-game point streak. Chihuahua leveled the game with two goals in thirty seconds late in the quarter. The first came as a wide-open Pedro Castaneda finished his shot past a diving Boris Pardo. Miguel Angel Diaz had the equalizer at 13:04.

Bryan Macias scored at 2:31 with the Savage's third straight goal to give them their first lead of the match at 5-4. Midway through the quarter, Mendez tied the contest from inside the box. At 8:44, Hugo Puentes found the back of the net after collecting a short pass from Jorge Leal, putting Chihuahua up 6-5.

Boris Pardo made two point-blank saves at the beginning of the fourth period to keep San Diego within one. However, the Savage did take a two-goal advantage at 1:25 on a Carlos Hernandez score. Less than two minutes later, Jaime Alejandro Romero powered home a goal for an 8-5 lead. Cardenas gave San Diego some life and himself a brace at 7:15 on a shot from outside the line on the right side. With under two minutes left, Chihauhua added two empty-net goals for a 10-6 final and their 33rd consecutive home win against American-based teams.

