Mendez Agrees to Contract Extension

July 10, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

San Diego Sockers News Release









San Diego Sockers midfielder Sebastian Mendez (right)

(San Diego Sockers, Credit: Ryan Young) San Diego Sockers midfielder Sebastian Mendez (right)(San Diego Sockers, Credit: Ryan Young)

OCEANSIDE, CA - The San Diego Sockers today announced the signing of midfielder Sebastian Mendez to a five-year contract extension in the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL). The deal will cover the 2025-26 through 2029-30 MASL campaigns. As per club and league policy, the terms of the contract will not be announced.

"Sebastian was a key addition to our club last season, and we look forward to him continuing to grow with us," said Sockers general manager Miguel "Chiky" Luna of the agreement. "His youth, speed, and competitive desire are a big part of what we do."

Mendez, 24, was the youngest Sockers regular in 2024-25 after coming over from the Texas Outlaws in a preseason trade along with fellow midfielder Luiz Morales. After a slow start with no goals in his first five matches, Mendez broke out with a five-match goal-scoring streak, during which he collected (8-3=11) points. For the season, Mendez featured in all 24 regular season matches, finishing with (14-6 ) points and eight blocked shots. He added two goals and an assist while starting all five playoff matches for San Diego. In his career, Mendez has tallied (76-38=114) points in 87 MASL matches.

A Dallas, Texas native, Mendez played soccer at Adamson High School and Paul Quinn College. He has teamed with Luiz Morales in the United Premier League, MASL, and as a standing member of the U.S. Men's Futsal National Team. This summer, Mendez played for Boca Dallas at the TST 7v7 national tournament, helping lead the club into the Round of 16 where they lost to the previous year's champion, La Bombonera, by a 1-0 score.

The San Diego Sockers, winner of sixteen professional indoor soccer championships from 1982 to 2022 and the longest winning streak in U.S. professional team sports history (48 straight wins from 2010-13), reached their third Ron Newman Cup Final in the 2020s last season, falling in three games to the three-time defending champion Chihuahua Savage. The Sockers will open their second season at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside in the winter, with full schedule details to come closer to the fall. Season ticket inquiries and more information can be found at frontwavearena.com or sdsockers.com.

Images from this story







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from July 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.