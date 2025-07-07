Sockers Extend Taylor Bond for Two Years

July 7, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

San Diego Sockers News Release







OCEANSIDE, CA - The San Diego Sockers today announced the signing of forward Taylor Walter Bond to a two-year contract extension in the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL). The contract covers the 2025-26 and 2026-27 MASL seasons. As per team and league policy, the terms of the deal will not be released.

"Taylor is a core member of our Sockers squad and has grown into a veteran leader," said Sockers general manager Chiky Luna, "We value his toughness, professionalism, and enthusiasm, all qualities which make him an ideal teammate and a great fit in our room." "I'm hungry and ready to fight for another Ron Newman Cup," said Bond of his new deal.

An original MASL player who has appeared in all eleven previous MASL campaigns, Bond will begin his fifth season with the Sockers in 2025-26, part of his second tour of duty in San Diego. Taylor played for the Sockers from 2018-21, helping the club win its first MASL championship in the COVID-shortened 2021 season. From 2021-23, Bond played for the now-defunct Florida Tropics, appearing in the 2022 Ron Newman Cup Finals, where Florida lost to San Diego. He played parts of two seasons in Utica before returning to the Sockers for the 2024-25 season, netting a goal with two assists in 13 matches played, while adding 25 fouls.

Known for his grit, toughness, speed, physicality and a scorer's touch around the net, Bond has played in 178 matches in the MASL for seven teams (Chicago, Tacoma, Cedar Rapids, San Diego, Florida, Harrisburg, Utica), with career totals of 131 goals, 189 points and 206 fouls.

The San Diego Sockers, winner of sixteen professional indoor soccer championships from 1982 to 2022 and the longest winning streak in U.S. professional team sports history (48 straight wins from 2010-13), reached their third Ron Newman Cup Final in the 2020s last season, falling in three games to the three-time defending champion Chihuahua Savage. The Sockers will open their second season at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside in the winter, with full schedule details to come closer to the fall. Season ticket inquiries and more information can be found at frontwavearena.com or sdsockers.com.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from July 7, 2025

Sockers Extend Taylor Bond for Two Years - San Diego Sockers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.