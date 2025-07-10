San Diego Announces Four Nations Cup

Get ready for a high-energy weekend of international indoor soccer as Mexico, Brazil, USA, and Colombia battle it out for glory at the Four Nations Cup, hosted exclusively at Frontwave Arena!

Each day features two thrilling matches, with national pride and a $10,000 grand prize on the line. Between games, fans with tickets to both matches are invited to enjoy an immersive intermission experience. The Pala Starlight Lounge & Patio and SDZSF Plaza will be open with live music, food, drinks, and exclusive hospitality-a vibrant celebration of soccer, culture, and community.

To keep the energy high and the experience seamless, the arena will briefly close after each first match to allow for a full reset. Fans with Game 2 tickets who remain in the designated hospitality areas will enjoy expedited re-entry and early access to the arena before the evening match kicks off.

Join us for an unforgettable weekend as nations collide, rivalries ignite, and champions rise. Who will take home the prize-and who will go home empty-handed? Don't miss your chance to be part of the action!







