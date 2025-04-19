MASL RNC Finals Match #2 Preview at Chihuahua
April 19, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
San Diego Sockers News Release
CHIHUAHUA, MEXICO - The San Diego Sockers (20-4-0, 56) - presented by Kaiser Permanente - will travel down South once more to face the #1 seed Chihuahua Savage (20-4-0, 58) in the second match of the best-of-three Ron Newman Cup Finals on Sunday, April 20, at 5:05pm at Corner Sport Arena. San Diego is one win away from securing their 17th championship after taking Match One, powered by a Tavoy Morgan brace and assist, while Gabriel Costa (3-4=7) added two more assists to remain the Sockers' playoff points leader. Chihuahua must win Match Two to force a decisive Knockout Match after dropping the series opener, despite Hugo Puentes' (7-1=8) standout performance last Sunday, scoring four of the team's five goals. The Savage boast a 32-game unbeaten streak at home against U.S. teams, with San Diego still searching for their first win in Chihuahua (0-2) this season. Corner Sport Arena is the smallest in the MASL.
KEY PLAYERS
San Diego:
Luiz Morales: A playoff standout for the Sockers, leads the team with four goals, including a brace in his most recent outing.
Cesar Cerda: A key anchor in the Sockers' playoff run, he earned MASL First Team honors for his dominant defensive performances.
Boris Pardo: Set for his first appearance in Chihuahua this season, he enters with the second-lowest GAA in the playoffs and MASL Second Team honors to his name.
Chihuahua:
Bryan Macias: A creative engine in the midfield, he leads the Savage in playoff assists with 3, driving Chihuahua's attack.
Jorge Rios: Always a consistent force in the midfield, he capped off a dominant season by earning the MASL MVP honors.
Jaime Alejandro Romero: The dynamic box-to-box defender has made his mark in the MASL Playoffs, contributing a goal and two assists.
STRATEGIES
San Diego:
Weather the Storm: Playing in Chihuahua is always intense. San Diego must stay composed during the opening minutes and silence the home crowd by maintaining possession and limiting early chances.
Tighten Up: With Hugo Puentes in top form, the Sockers must stay compact defensively, deny space in dangerous areas, and prevent service to the Savage's key scorers.
Set Pieces: Continue to make the most of free kicks and corners. Goals from dead-ball situations can be game- changers in a tight matchup.
Chihuahua:
Start Strong: Capitalize on the home-field advantage by coming out aggressive from the first whistle, putting pressure on San Diego's backline, and trying to score early to build momentum.
Set The Tempo: While pressing high, the Savage must avoid overcommitting and leaving gaps in defense. Staying organized and disciplined will be key to stifling the Sockers' counterattacks.
Find Puentes: Hugo Puentes has been a constant offensive threat. His teammates should create space for him to receive the ball in dangerous areas and keep San Diego's defenders on their toes.
FORM
San Diego:
The Sockers have won 24 of their last 27 games.
Chihuahua:
The Savage have won 7 of their last 8 games.
