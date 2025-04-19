Ron Newman Cup Championship Referees Named

As final preparations are made for the Ron Newman Cup Championship Final between the Chihuahua Savage and San Diego Sockers, the MASL is pleased to share the referees for the series.

Game Two and the potential Knockout Game on Sunday, April 20 at Corner Sport Arena in Chihuahua, Mex. will be officiated by Fernando Pena and Arturo Ibarra. This will be Pena's 7th Championship appearance in his 16th season of professional indoor soccer. This will be Ibarra's first championship appearance in his 9th season in the MASL.

Game One on April 13that Frontwave Arena in San Diego, Calif. was officiated by Rich Grady and Kyle Trimble. This is Grady's 33rdseason of professional indoor soccer, and his 15thChampionship. Trimble, is in this 15thseason, and is worked his 5thChampionship.

