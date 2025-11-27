Comets Sign 4 Players Ahead of Opening Weekend

Published on November 27, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets News Release







The Kansas City Comets have announced four additions to the team ahead of the season-opening weekend, signing former MASL2 standout Ali Alomari to a two-year contract as well as Jacob Garza, Chase Peterson and Erik Pereira to one-year contracts. As per team and league policies, the terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Alomari joins the Comets after winning MASL2 Rookie of the Year in 2023-24 with the Rochester Lancers. As a Lancer, the New York native and former Niagara University midfielder exploded with 40 points (28 goals, 12 assists) in just 11 games, including six games in which he registered a hat trick. The 23-year-old has also made two appearances with the Yemen National Team, featuring against Saudi Arabia and Iraq during the 2023 Arabian Gulf Cup.

"Ali has a lot of quality and composure for a young player," Comets head coach Stefan Stokic said. "He's technical, confident under pressure, and fits the style of play we want to build. I'm looking forward to seeing his impact as he grows into this group."

Garza returns to the Comets for his third season after taking last season off, previously helping the Comets to the Ron Newman Cup Finals in 2023-24. The Riverside, MO native played one season at Park University after graduating from Park Hill South High School before first signing with the Comets in 2022-23.

"Jacob is a talented young player with great potential," Stokic said. "He's confident on the ball, reads the game well, and has the drive to keep improving every day. I'm looking forward to seeing how he develops within our group."

Peterson is another local prospect out of Platte County High School who helped the Comets to the MASL Finals two seasons ago. After three years at Park University, Peterson signed with the Comets as a defender in 2023-24, featuring in seven games over the past two seasons.

"Chase is a player who brings energy and toughness every time he steps on the field," Stokic said. "He's hungry to prove himself and has the mentality we want in our locker room. I'm excited to see him compete with this squad."

Pereira returns to the Comets for his fourth season in the league, his third with the Comets. The 6-foot defender is looking to build on last season, where he scored his first career goal and assist in 13 games.

"Erik gives us solidity in the back," Stokic said. "He's disciplined, reads the game well, and isn't afraid to defend aggressively when it's needed. He also keeps the ball well and helps us build out of the back, which fits how we want to play."

The quartet could debut as soon as this weekend as the Comets face the St. Louis Ambush in a home-and-home series. Tickets for Saturday's home opener are available at kccomets.com/tickets.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from November 27, 2025

Comets Sign 4 Players Ahead of Opening Weekend - Kansas City Comets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.