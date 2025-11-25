St. Louis Ambush Sign Forward Mario Falsone

St. Charles, Missouri - Ahead of opening weekend for their 2025-26 season, the St. Louis Ambush have signed forward Mario Falsone, the team announced today.

Falsone is a native of Edinburgh, Scotland; coming to Springfield, Illinois in 2016 on a soccer scholarship at the University of Illinois Springfield.

Prior to signing with the Ambush, Falsone played for Springfield FC (UPSL and USL2), where he earned top scorer honors and helped the team to a USASA Region 2 title in 2021. He was also ranked in the UPSL top 10 in the nation for goals during 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Falsone was a four-year player for the Prairie Stars from 2016-19. In that span, he helped UIS go 33-31-6, and advanced to the GLVC Tournament three times. He was a two-time all-GLVC and all-region selection.

Falsone started appeared in 70 games in his collegiate career, starting 66. He is the program's NCAA career leader with 19 goals, 12 assists, 50 points, and five game-winning goals. He also earned all-conference and all-regional team honors along with multiple player of the week awards.

Before college, Mario played high school soccer at Royal High School in Edinburgh, Scotland. He discovered his love of the game at age three and played club soccer throughout his youth.

When not busy playing, Falsone operates a soccer training academy in Springfield, Illinois and founded and owns Casa Di Lusso, a women's luxury Italian boutique on The Hill in St Louis.

Ambush co-owner and head coach Jeff Locker said, "Mario has the skills and physicality to be a tremendous forward. He has shown success at every level he has played until now and we look forward to his transition to the indoor game."

Falsone said, "I'm delighted to sign with the St Louis Ambush! It's an honor to represent a city with such a rich soccer history, and I'm especially grateful for the opportunity to play in front of the passionate Ambush fans. Giving everything for this team and the badge will be at the heart of how I approach each day."

The Ambush will kick off their 13th season when they host the Missouri rival Kansas City Comets at The Family Arena on Black Friday, November 28. Action then shifts to the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri, when the two teams go at it again on Saturday, November 29.

The Ambush will kick off their 13th season when they host the Missouri rival Kansas City Comets at The Family Arena on Black Friday, November 28. Action then shifts to the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri, when the two teams go at it again on Saturday, November 29.







