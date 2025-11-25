Major Arena Soccer League Is Now on FOX Sports Mexico

The Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) will be available on FOX Sports Mexico screens starting this Friday, November 28th, with the opening games of the 2025-2026 season.

The action of one of the most important indoor soccer leagues in the world features both rising stars and renowned players, such as Marco Fabián.

Mexico City, November 25th, 2025 - With a fast pace, plenty of goals in every game, and a unique style, the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) will be available to watch on FOX Sports Mexico, exclusively for Mexican territory, starting Friday, November 28th. This partnership will bring Mexican fans closer than ever to the action, where the excitement is guaranteed.

Founded in the United States in 2014, the MASL has grown rapidly, earning a place in the hearts of local fans. Now, its goal is to continue its international expansion, reaching Mexico and across the globe. With players from more than 30 countries, including standout Mexican footballer Marco Fabián of the Empire Strykers, it is considered the most important and highest-level indoor soccer league in the world.

No stoppages, no offsides - the ball is always in play, offering fans constant entertainment, where something incredible can happen at any moment. It's a highly competitive league, where speed is the true protagonist. With an exciting table of eight teams every game has playoff implications as teams battle toward the Ron Newman Cup.

The action kicks off this Friday, November 28th, when the Kansas City Comets face their in-state rivals, the St. Louis Ambush at 5:00 p.m. (CT), live on the FOX Sports 2 channel, available in Mexico. Later that evening the Empire Strykers, headlined by Marco Fabián will make their highly anticipated debut against the 16-time champions, the San Diego Sockers at 9:30 p.m. (CT).

"We are proud to partner with FOX Sports Mexico for the 2025-26 season," said JP Dellacamera, President of media/broadcast at MASL. "We have a very passionate fan base in Mexico and are excited to bring the game to even more fans across the country."

"The incorporation of the Major Arena Soccer League into our content offering strengthens our commitment to bringing our audience innovative, high-intensity sports with the highest quality standards. MASL is a vibrant league with a spectacular style of play that naturally connects with the passion of the Mexican public. We are proud to become its new home," said Antonio Paz, Director of Distribution and Content Acquisition at FOX Sports Mexico.

The thrilling spectacle of the MASL will be broadcast exclusively for Mexico on FOX Sports Mexico, where our team of experts will guide you through this league. You'll also get to discover the stars of the future, including talented young Mexican players ready to make their mark.

Get ready to enter a new era with the MASL on FOX Sports Mexico.







