NSN Announces Second Consecutive Season of MASL Coverage

Published on November 25, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) News Release







Shelby Township, Michigan - National Soccer Network (NSN) is proud to announce that it will once again provide coverage of the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) for the upcoming 2025-26 season. This marks the second straight year NSN will bring fans across the country closer to the fast-paced excitement of professional indoor soccer.

Following a successful inaugural year broadcasting MASL action, NSN will expand its commitment to the league with LIVE professional indoor soccer broadcasts, next-day premieres, and continued support of MASL Monday - the league's signature weekly program, now entering its fifth season. MASL Monday delivers match recaps, highlights, interviews, and expert analysis from around the league.

"The MASL delivers some of the most exciting, fast-paced indoor soccer anywhere in the world," said Jonathan Turner, President of NSN. "We are thrilled to continue our partnership and give fans another season of high-quality broadcasts, in-depth coverage, and more ways to experience the sport. MASL Monday adds even more depth to how fans connect with the league."

This season's schedule features marquee matchups, intense regional rivalries, and coverage stretching from November 2025 through March 2026. NSN's expanded lineup will include:

LIVE professional indoor soccer broadcasts throughout the season

Next-day premieres of select matchups

MASL Monday, entering its fifth season, with weekly recaps and analysis

Enhanced digital content across NSN platforms

Season-long coverage highlighting top clubs, players, and storylines

As NSN enters its second year broadcasting MASL action, fans can expect elevated production, deeper storytelling, and unmatched access to the league's biggest moments.

For more information, full schedule updates, and broadcast availability, visit NationalSoccerNetwork.com or follow NSN on social media.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from November 25, 2025

NSN Announces Second Consecutive Season of MASL Coverage - MASL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.