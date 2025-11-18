St. Louis Ambush Sign Free Agent Larsen Rogers

Published on November 18, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Charles, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush have signed free agent midfielder Larsen Rogers for the upcoming 2025-26 season, the team announced today.

Rogers was born in Logan, Utah. He spent the 2024-25 season getting acclimated to the indoor game with the Milwaukee Wave. His professional debut was against the Ambush on March 28, 2025 at The Family Arena, when he tallied his first MASL goal and assist.

Before turning pro, Rogers split his collegiate career between Utah Tech University and The University of Texas. At Utah Tech, he garnered Newcomer of the Year and MVP honors.

Rogers was a standout high school player at Volcano Vista High School in Albuquerque, New Mexco, where hs helped lead the team to a district championship twice, a state championship, and earned all-state and all-metro honors.

Ambush General Manager Donnie Alberty said, "Larsen Rogers has a great skillset and we believe he will develop into a player who can help the Ambush achieve success."

Rogers said, "I feel grateful to God for giving me the strength to pursue my dreams, and to the St. Louis Ambush for believing in me and allowing me to play and represent an amazing city.."

The Ambush will kick off their 13th season when they host the Missouri rival Kansas City Comets at The Family Arena on Black Friday, November 28. Season, group and single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are now on sale. Call the Ambush office at 636-477-6363 for more information. Fans can stay current on all Ambush news by visiting the team's official website, stlambush.com and on social media outlets.







