St. Louis Ambush Sign Defender John Gates

Published on December 9, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Charles, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush have added midfielder John Gates to their active roster.

This will be Gates' first venture in professional indoor soccer. He previously spent time in the outdoor game with FC Ambush (2025) and St. Charles FC (2023, 2024).

Gates split his collegiate soccer career between Layola University Chicago and locally at Lindenwood in St. Charles. Prior to college, he was a standout high school player at John Burroughs in Ladue. In his youth, Gates played club soccer and discovered his love of the game nearly as soon as he could walk.

John is a second-generation player for the Ambush. His father John Gates appeared in 46 games with the original St. Louis Ambush over three seasons from 1993 to 1996. Gates said, "It's an honor to play for the same professional team my dad played for. It makes it all the more sweet playing in my hometown city. I thank God for the opportunity and am excited for what is next."

Ambush general manager Donnie Alberty said, "John comes to the Ambush with a lot of talent and even more potential. We look forward to his transition to the indoor game and his contributions to our success."

The Ambush are back in action Sunday, December 14 when they host the Milwaukee Wave at 2:05 p.m. CT at The Family Arena.

